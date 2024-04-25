"We didn't help him. It turned out well" - Juan Sebastian Veron recalls Lionel Messi's first team talk as Argentina captain

Former Argentina star Juan Sebastian Veron has recently opened up on Lionel Messi's first team talk as the national team captain. The Barcelona legend was handed the national team captaincy in 2010 by then-manager Diego Maradona.

Veron said that none of the teammates helped the newly-captained Messi after he took the armband for the Albeceleste, although it all turned out well. Messi led the South American nation to Copa America and World Cup glory during his stint as captain.

Reminiscing on Lionel Messi's first speech as Argentina captain with Clank!, Veron said:

“He got stuck at some point. It's normal. It's not easy to speak in front of a group, especially in that situation. We didn't help him. It turned out well.”

Lionel Messi is the highest goalscorer for his country and looks set to extend his records with the Albaceleste even further as he continues to excel with the team. The Argentine maestro also captains his club, Inter Miami, and has helped turn their fortunes since his arrival.

At 36 years old, Messi might still have many more seasons in the tank and will look to help his side in their Copa America defense this year. Argentina will hope their talisman can continue his impressive 14-year stint as captain with more silverware.

Lionel Messi reveals initial difficulty being on-field leader

Argentina and Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has spoken about his initial difficulty in accepting his role as an on-field leader. The World Cup winner has been singled out for leadership for most of his career due to his phenomenal talent and had to learn quickly how to deal with that responsibility.

In a quote posted on GOAL, the former Barcelona and PSG star said:

“The first time I was captain it was difficult for me to speak in the locker room. I'm not one to talk much, I think that everyone knows what to do on the field and the importance of the game ahead. I'm a captain in my own way. I had to grow up somewhere. [Carles] Puyol wasn't one to give talks or harangues either.”

Lionel Messi has captained most of his teams to glory and success in his career and will hope to do the same with Inter Miami this season. The Argentine has nine goals and five assists in nine games to help the Herons to the top of the MLS Eastern Conference table. Inter Miami next faces the New England Revolution and the Argentine skipper will hope he can secure all three points again.