"We hope that justice will be present" - Luis Castro echoes Cristiano Ronaldo's sentiments ahead of Al Nassr v Al Hilal King's Cup final

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro has, like Cristiano Ronaldo, called for 'justice' as his side prepare to face rivals Al-Hilal in the King's Cup final. Both sides will face off in the final match of the 2023-24 Saudi football calendar.

Al-Hilal won the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League, dethroning Al-Ittihad and finishing 14 points clear of second-placed Al-Nassr. They did not taste defeat all season, and have, in fact, not been defeated domestically in 2023-24, losing only once to Emirati side Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League.

Jorge Jesus' side were superior to their rivals this season, but Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Al-Nassr team believe they were helped by poor officiating. The sentiment has now been echoed by Luis Castro, manager of the side, at his press conference ahead of the final.

"As you want and I want. We hope that justice will be present," he said.

Al-Nassr were left feeling hard done by in their recent cup and league meetings with Al-Hilal this season. In their Saudi Super Cup semifinal clash, Cristiano Ronaldo saw red after a coming together with Al-Hilal hardman Ali Al-Bulayhi, with Al-Hilal eventually winning the game.

In their league clash in May, Al-Nassr appeared to be on their way to three points when Al-Hilal were awarded a contentious penalty. The game ended 1-1 as Aleksandr Mitrovic converted the 100th-minute penalty to steal a point.

Al-Nassr have yet to win any silverware this season, while their rivals have won two trophies already. The Knights of Najd will be keen to avoid going through the entire season without silverware.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as he receives 2023-24 Saudi League Golden Boot

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has made history as he won the 2023-24 Golden Boot in the Saudi Pro League after scoring 35 goals. The 39-year-old has finished as the top-scorer in the top flight of a fourth different country, making him the first player to do so.

Ronaldo needed only 31 matches to score his 35 goals this season and also provided 11 assists for his side. The Portuguese superstar ended the league season with an impressive goal ratio of a goal every 75 minutes of action.

Ronaldo has one last chance to win official silverware with Al-Nassr this season, as they are due to face Al-Hilal in the Saudi King's Cup final. The forward will look to translate his personal glory to team level, to avoid ending the season without any silverware.