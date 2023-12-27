"We hope we have many years to come in front of us" – Rasmus Hojlund admits he's thrilled to be playing with Manchester United teammate

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has suggested that he is thrilled to play with Alejandro Garnacho after their recent 3-2 victory.

The Red Devils, who are sixth in the 2023-24 league standings with 31 points from 19 matches, recorded a comeback win against Aston Villa this Tuesday (December 26). While Garnacho bagged a brace in the second half, Hojlund netted the winner in the 82nd minute of the clash.

After his club's win over Unai Emery's side, Hojlund heaped praise on Garnacho in a chat with MUTV. The 20-year-old remarked (h/t Mirror):

"If he plays on the left or the right, he's an incredible talent. He's only 19 and we talk a lot about the games and the connection because we're both young and we try to connect. We hope we have many years to come in front of us."

Garnacho, 19, produced a stellar performance for Manchester United in their latest win. Apart from scoring in the 59th and 71st minutes of the game, he completed 17 of 22 passes and created one chance as well.

Opining on scoring his first Premier League goal, Hojlund continued:

"Getting the three points against a good opponent, here at Old Trafford, a good comeback and my first Premier League goal, you couldn't have written it much better. I tried to remind myself I'd scored a lot of goals in the Champions League and it was just a matter of time before getting my first in the league. Of course, it's relief and you're happy but it's not like I've not scored."

Hojlund, who arrived in a potential £72 million transfer from Atalanta in August, has netted six goals in 23 games for Manchester United so far.

Erik ten Hag reveals what he told players to spark recent Manchester United 3-2 victory

Prior to the hosts' goals, John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker gave Aston Villa a healthy two-goal lead inside 26 minutes at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag opened up on what he told his stars at half-time of their recent home win over Aston Villa. The former Ajax tactician claimed (h/t Daily Mail):

"At half-time, I said, 'Keep believing, and keep doing what we did, actually do even more.' We needed to put more and more pressure on. At 1-2, then when we added pressure, you see what happened."

Ten Hag, who has recently received a lot of flak due to United's poor performances in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign, shared more details:

"I said before the game that we were competitive with Arsenal, with Liverpool so if we play our best we can beat anyone. Believe that, even when you are two-nil down, it doesn't matter. Keep going, show character, and today they did show we have the personality to do it."

Manchester United, who have won 12 of their 27 outings this season, will next face Nottingham Forest in a league encounter this Saturday.