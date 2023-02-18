“We have huge ambitions and that’s what we want to fulfil” – Ten Hag sends message amid talk of Qatari takeover at Manchester United

Manchester United's current owners, the Glazers, have put the club up for sale. Parties from Qatar and the USA have shown their interest in buying the esteemed football club.

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) have expressed their interest also in launching a bid for the club.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was recently quizzed about a potential takeover at the club. The Dutch manager answered that the most important thing is to have a good team on the pitch. He said (via the Evening Standard):

“What we want is to have a good team, a team that’s competing for the highest [honours] in the world. We have huge ambitions and that’s what we want to fulfil.”

Erik ten Hag: “I don’t know, potentially, maybe… it’s not up to me”.



United have made a remarkable turnaround this season. They sat in the bottom spot in the league table after the opening two matchdays. However, their recent form has been outstanding and Ten Hag's team are currently third-placed in the Premier League table with 46 points on the board from 23 league games.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provided an injury update about his team

FC Barcelona v Manchester United: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Manchester United played out a thoroughly entertaining 2-2 draw against Barcelona in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League. However, the Red Devils still have several injury issues to deal with.

The likes of Antony, Anthony Martial, and Scott McTominay, along with Christian Eriksen, have all been sidelined due to injuries. Eriksen's issue is long-term and the Dane is not expected to return to action before April.

Speaking about his team's fitness issues, Ten Hag said ahead of the weekend Premier League showdown against Leicester City (via United's official website):

“Maybe. We have to wait until tomorrow. Maybe one or two players can return. Yeah, you don’t want to miss them in the squad, in Barcelona. They are important players for our team. They are back in the squad, which is good. That will strengthen the squad, so we will have a good team on Sunday.”

After the clash against Leicester, United will face Barcelona at Old Trafford for the return leg of the Europa League fixture on February 23.

