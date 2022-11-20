"We don't have individuals like Messi in Argentina" - Spain and Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets makes incredible claim about team's chances ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Barcelona legend & Lionel Messi's former teammate Sergio Busquets has backed Spanishpain national side to perform as a unit in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

He added that La Roja do not have superstars like Messi in their team and hence need to put in a collective effort in Qatar.

While in conversation with Sergio Aguero on his Twitch channel, the midfielder talked about how Spain doesn't have a big name like Lionel Messi for Argentina but is capable of excelling as a team.

"We feel very good. I think that as a block we are a complicated team. We don't have individuals like Messi in Argentina. As a team we have been competing for years, in the Euro Cup and the Nations, and the truth is that we have done quite well," he said (via SPORT).

Busquets highlighted La Roja's performance in the UEFA Nations League final against France earlier this year. Though the defending world champions won 2-1, Spain put up a good fight.

"We have competed against those that were favorites. I have not seen a team that was superior to us. Even France, who beat us in the final (Nations League) but we were better than them," Busquets added.

Spain also reached the Euro 2020 semifinals but lost to eventual winners Italy on penalties.

Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets part of Spain's FIFA World Cup squad

Busquets is part of the 26-man squad that Luis Enrique has named for the showpiece event. Here is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion), David Raya (Brentford)

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Alejandro Balde (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City), Gavi (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Paris St Germain), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri Gonzalez (Barcelona), Koke Resurreccion (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (Paris St Germain), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

La Roja have been clubbed alongside Germany, Costa Rica, and Japan in Group E of the World Cup. They will start their campaign against Costa Rica on November 23 followed by encounters against Germany and Japan.

