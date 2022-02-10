"We had inquiries from some clubs abroad" - Club director provides update on player linked with Arsenal 

Atletico Mineiro director Rodrigo Caetano has given an update on transfer speculation surrounding winger Savio and a potential move to Premier League side Arsenal.

The director was speaking to Jorge Nicola when he said:

“We had inquiries from some clubs abroad. But none of the offers interested us. If that happens (we receive an acceptable offer), the club will evaluate it."

Savio's agent has also spoken of Arsenal's interest in the player who is starting to emerge as one of Brazilian Serie A's top young talents. But Mineiro's director Cateno was quick to highlight that the player was under contract.

Caeatano said:

“Savinho has a contract with us (until December 2023). We have a great relationship with Savio’s agents."

He added:

“It’s not ideal, but it’s the market that establishes who the targets are and what the price is. Savinho is under our control not only because of the contract, but because of the relationship we have.”

Caetano however did speak of the interest in the player and why he has been linked with a move, stating:

“We know that the market is looking for this type of player, who is still developing and can give a return later on.”

The interest from Arsenal mirrors their signing of Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano. A relatively unknown youngster, the Brazilian has begun to flourish under manager Mikel Arteta.

It is perhaps this scouting operation which has seen Savio's talents get identified by the Gunners and a potential move for the youngster may be in the pipeline.

Arsenal's Brazilian love affair

Arsenal scouts have always operated with a track-record suggesting they admire Brazilian talents. The club boasts past Brazilian signings of the likes of Gilberto Silva, Julio Baptista and even current director of football Edu.

This love for the Brazilian game continues to be a factor in their scouting. They have not only been linked with Savio but also Palmeiras' Danilo. Danilo is a 20-year-old midfielder who is renowned for his ball control.

Mikel Arteta's transformation of the Gunners is beginning to take shape and after ridding the side of the Brazilian cobwebs, David Luiz and Willian, he is still looking at talents from Brazil to help in his squad rebuild.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava