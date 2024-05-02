"We had an issue" - Erik ten Hag says key Manchester United man is a 'doubt' for PL clash against Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag issued a worrying update on the fitness of Bruno Fernandes. Speaking ahead of the side's trip to Crystal Palace, the Dutchman claimed that the star midfielder was in a race against time to be available for the clash.

He went on to add that Scott McTominay was also doubtful for the clash. Ten Hag said (via the club website):

"Scott [McTominay] didn't train so far this week but I expect him back in training on Saturday," Ten Hag said at his pre-match press conference. "Then we will have to see up to the game if he is 100 per cent available or for [only] a part in the game."

"Then also, after the game, we had an issue with Bruno [Fernandes] so he is a doubt for Monday, but he will fight to be a part of this game, as we know with Bruno.

"Never rule him out for any game and he is giving his best to be available," he added.

It has been a difficult season for Manchester United and a key reason behind it has been the fact that they have been plagued by injuries. The likes of Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, and Raphael Varane have all missed extended time while many others have also been unavailable for short stints.

Bruno Fernandes has been the Red Devils' major creative force this season. The 29-year-old has made 45 appearances across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and getting 11 assists. His loss could end up proving costly to a United side that are keen to finish the season on a high by securing European football.

European giants emerge as frontrunners to sign on-loan Manchester United star: Reports

Juventus are keen on signing Greenwood.

Serie A giants Juventus are looking to strike a deal for Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood. According to iNews, the Bianconeri are among many teams keen on signing the attacker.

The 22-year-old has been impressive on loan for La Liga side Getafe, scoring 10 goals and setting up six more in 31 appearances. Greenwood moved there after United took the decision not to bring him back into the squad after he was accused of attempted rape in January 2022. The case was eventually dismissed in February 2023.

The report further adds that Manchester United could look to do a swap deal with Juventus which could see defender Gleison Bremer move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are set to lose Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof in the summer and the addition of the Brazilian could prove helpful.