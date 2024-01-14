“We have had issues all the way through" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag comments on Jadon Sancho's unceremonious exit

Erik ten Hag insists Jadon Sancho hasn't been a success at Manchester United following his loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho has left the Red Devils for Dortmund on loan until the end of the season. The England international was exiled from Ten Hag's first team after falling out with the Dutchman back in August.

The 23-year-old took issue with the Red Devils boss going public with the player's poor training performance. He posted a now-deleted tweet claiming he was being made a scapegoat and calling his coach's claims 'lies'.

Jadon Sancho and Ten Hag's relationship has been beyond repair ever since and the Dutch tactician shed light on his dismal spell at Old Trafford. He said (via Sky Sports):

"We have had issues all the way through… his stay here at United so far is not a success. I wish him the best of luck at BVB. I hope, we hope, he's doing very well there, he will be successful and then we will see what is going to happen."

Ten Hag has had problems with Sancho throughout his reign as Manchester United boss. He sent the English attacker to the Netherlands for individual training for three months in the winter of 2022-23.

Sancho lacked game time under the former Ajax manager, starting 29 of 44 games across competitions. He posted seven goals and three assists, lacking form throughout his entire Red Devils spell.

Jadon Sancho sends Manchester United boss Ten Hag a message after making his second Borrusia Dortmund debut

Jadon Sancho has personal goals following his move to Borussia Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho has already made an immediate impact on his return to Dortmund. He came on in the 55th minute of BvB's 3-0 Bundesliga away win against Darmstadt and provided an assist for Marco Reus 22 minutes later.

The Englishman was asked what his personal goals were now that he was back in the Bundesliga with Edin Terzic's side. He appeared to send a message to Ten Hag and his parent club (via the source above):

"I've got personal goals that i'm not gonna say for now but I just want to help the team."

Sancho was a revelation during his previous four-year spell at Signal Iduna Park. He bagged 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games across competitions, finishing second in the 2019 Golden Boy rankings.

The former Manchester City academy graduate's stunning displays for Dortmund earned him a move to Manchester United in 2021. He joined the Red Devils in a reported £74 million deal.