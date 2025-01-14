“We are on it” - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opens up on January transfer plans amid Gunners’ growing injury crisis 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has opened up about the club's transfer plans amid injury worries in several positions. The Gunners have been without Bukayo Saka for a few games now and have seemingly lost Gabriel Jesus as an attacking option as well.

Jesus was subbed off after just 40 minutes of action in the third-round FA Cup defeat to Manchester United, which was decided on penalties (January 12). Claiming that the injury to the Brazilian is quite bad and that the Gunners are looking for reinforcements, Arteta said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad. We are on it. Unfortunately, Gabriel Jesus’ injury is not looking good… we are very worried, waiting for the final report."

Trending

Expand Tweet

This leaves the Spanish tactician with just one option in the number nine position in Kai Havertz. The Germany international isn't a traditional number nine and will be under serious pressure after missing some easy chances against Manchester United.

To make matters worse, Havertz also cost Arsenal the match by being the only player failing to convert his penalty in the shootout. However, he has bagged a decent chunk of goals this campaign, netting 12 times in 27 matches across competitions.

Another area of concern for the north London side is the right flank, where there isn't a natural left-footed wide option besides Saka. This means that one of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, or Raheem Sterling must operate there.

Ex-Premier League defender sees difficulty in Arsenal signing a striker in January

Kai Havertz

Former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock believes that Arsenal will find it difficult to bring a top striker to the Emirates in January. He finds it challenging for the Gunners to secure such a signing from an elite team in Europe or within the league.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of forwards, including the likes of Alexander Isak and Dusan Vlahovic. Speaking on Sky Sports News, Warnock said (via Football Insider):

"Who’s gonna allow Arsenal to buy a top-quality striker off them within the Premier League? Who’s gonna release one in Europe out of the top teams in the Champions League? Are they going to allow a top striker to go there? I’m not so sure that would happen."

Mikel Arteta and Co. could need more firepower to push Liverpool all the way for the Premier League title. At the moment, the Gunners are second and six points behind the Reds, who have a game in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback