"We just clogged the middle" - Atlanta boss explains how he bullied Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez's threat

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were bullied out of the game against Atlanta United at the Chase Stadium as the Herons fell to a 3-1 defeat in the MLS on Wednesday (May 29). The Eastern Conference table-toppers were shocked by their opponents who played a masterful game.

After the match, Atlanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda was overjoyed at his team's performance and result, telling the official MLS website:

“Understanding that Messi and Suárez were going to be on top, I wanted to have always a 3-v-2 against them, Because I wanted to be protected in the middle of the field in transition moments or when they were on the ball. We just clogged the middle, we didn't allow Messi, Suárez to have a lot of freedom there. But I think the players did well, both out of possession, in possession, but also in transition.

The under-fire head coach concluded:

“We said, their center backs are good and especially long balls and all that, but the ones that are going to hurt you are Busquets, Messi in the pockets… Dax and Tristan were outstanding in terms of communicating, passing lanes and blocking their passes.”

The side will look to kick on from their victory and string together a positive run of results. The win was just the fourth in fifteen games for the Five Stripes and they will hope to add more to their tally in the coming games.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will have to pick up their Inter Miami side and try to return to winning ways in their next game against St. Louis City.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez powerless in Atlanta United defeat

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could not help Inter Miami get revenge against Atlanta United when both sides clashed in the MLS at the Chase Stadium.

The South American duo have been the stand-out performers in the MLS this season but could not make amends for their side's league loss to the Five Stripes in September.

The match got off to an expected start, with Messi connecting with a Jordi Alba cross but getting his header wrong and seeing it over the bar in the fourth minute. The Argentine maestro had another chance in the nineteenth minute but drew a fine save from Cohen to keep the scores level.

Atlanta United, however, took the lead after Tristan Muyumba played a ball back to Saba Lobzhanidze to lash in the opening goal in the 44th minute. Both sides went into the break with just one goal separating them.

Brooks Lennon provided the second goal, unselfishly cutting back to Lobzhanidze to double the lead and his tally in the 59th minute. Lionel Messi halved the deficit in the 62nd minute through a Sergio Busquets assist.

However, Atlanta United wrapped up the game in the 73rd minute through Jamal Thiare to secure the win.

