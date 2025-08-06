"We just don’t know until it happens" - Paul Scholes names one doubt he has over Viktor Gyokeres' move to Arsenal

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has cast doubts on Arsenal's signing of Viktor Gyokeres due to his 'strange' career path to date. After weeks of negotiations, the Gunners signed Gyokeres from Sporting CP on a five-year contract for a reported transfer fee of £55 million on July 26.

Viktor Gyokeres plied his trade for Brighton & Hove Albion between 2018 and 2021. However, he struggled for game time, making just eight appearances across all competitions for the senior team. The 27-year-old forward then turned his career around in the Championship following a successful stint with Coventry City, before joining Sporting CP in the summer of 2023.

Gyokeres has established himself as one of the most consistent forwards in Europe since then, recording 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 appearances across all competitions. He has helped Sporting CP win three trophies, including two Primeira Liga titles.

Following Gyokeres' move to Arsenal, Scholes questioned the transfer during a recent episode of The Overlap (via The Boot Room):

“Yeah, centre-forward, just wonder if you’ve chose the right one, you don’t know until it happens. Because there was a lot of umming and ahhing about it and it was taking a bit of time, I was wondering — does Arteta really want him? Is he the main one he wants? I wasn’t too sure."

He added:

“But look, he’s got him, and he’s had a really strange career path, I think, hasn’t he? He has, honestly, Brighton, Coventry, and he’s gone to Sporting Lisbon. His goal record is absolutely brilliant, you can’t take that away from him, and you think, if any team he goes to that creates chances, then it should be Arsenal and it should be a really good match, but we just don’t know until it happens.”

Mikel Arteta and Co. were initially reportedly keen on signing RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, but settled for Viktor Gyokeres due to the former's €90 million price tag.

Porto attempted to sign Arsenal defender before acquiring Jan Bednarek earlier this summer: Reports

Porto were reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior earlier this summer, according to Portuguese news outlet A BOLA (h/t Daily Mirror). However, the deal ultimately collapsed due to the Gunners' asking price of €30 million.

Since joining Arsenal in January 2023, Kiwior has struggled to break into Mikel Arteta's starting XI, despite his versatility in playing multiple positions in their defense. The 25-year-old star has made 68 appearances across all competitions to date.

While Kiwior's future currently remains uncertain, Porto were interested in signing the Poland international. However, due to his reported transfer fee, the Dragons opted to sign Jan Bednarek from Southampton instead for £6.5 million.

