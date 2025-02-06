"We are just focused on our players" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim provides response when asked about Marcus Rashford

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has refused to indulge in talks about Marcus Rashford ahead of the FA Cup tie against Leicester City on Friday, February 7. The English forward fell out of prominence at Old Trafford following the Portuguese's arrival in November last year.

Rashford managed just six appearances under Amorim, scoring three goals. The 27-year-old last featured for the Red Devils on December 12, 2024, in the 2-1 Europa League away win over Viktoria Plzen.

Marcus Rashford was linked with an exit from Manchester United all through the winter transfer window. The Englishman ended up joining Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the campaign.

When asked about the player in a recent press conference, as cited by Simon Stone, Amorim insisted that he wanted to focus on the players at hand.

"Marcus is in Birmingham now with Unai, we are just focused on our players," said Amorim.

Marcus Rashford's relationship with Ruben Amorim took a nose dive ever since the player was dropped for the Manchester Derby in December. While Manchester United won the away game 2-1, the Englishman didn't feature for the club again until his loan exit.

Interestingly, Rashford expressed a desire to leave Old Trafford in an interview with Henry Winter later in December. That seemed to have irked the Portuguese tactician as well, who publicly hinted that the player's efforts in training haven't been good enough.

How many goals has Marcus Rashford scored for Manchester United this season?

Marcus Rashford hasn't been in his element since signing a new deal with Manchester United in the summer of 2023. Last season, the Englishman managed just eight goals and five assists from 43 games across competitions.

Rashford's struggles have shown no signs of receding this year as well. He has managed just seven goals and three assists from 24 games, with the Red Devils struggling to score goals.

With Ruben Amorim trying to implement a 3-4-3 system at Manchester United, both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho looked out of the Portuguese's plans at the turn of the year. However, the Argentinean youngster has since wrestled his way back into the Amorim's plans and has started three of the last four games.

Garnacho has even earned praise from the Portuguese head coach after adapting his game. Unfortunately, this could be the end of the road for Rashford at Old Trafford. Recent reports have suggested that the Englishman wants to move to Barcelona this summer.

