“We just have to keep enjoying him” - Inter Miami star claims Lionel Messi's decision to extend contract with club gives them 'extra motivation'

Inter Miami star Rodrigo De Paul has admitted that Lionel Messi's contract extension has motivated the players to do more on the pitch. He believes the Argentine is unique, and having him on the team gives them an advantage.
Speaking to the media after the 3-1 win over Nashville SC, De Paul said that Inter Miami players want to enjoy their time on the pitch with Messi. He added that the new contract, keeping him at the club for three more years, makes it better for the players and said (via GOAL):
“Knowing we’ll be together for a few more years gives us extra motivation. We just have to keep enjoying him. It makes me really happy to see what he’s doing...There will never be another like him. Having him on my team every week is an advantage.”
Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano also spoke about the decision to announce the new contract ahead of the MLS Cup First Round and said:
“The club and Leo decided to make it formal before the playoffs to focus fully on the sporting side. We were calm, because even if it wasn’t announced, it was already agreed.”
Lionel Messi penned a 3-year deal at Inter Miami last week, keeping him at the club until 2028.
Lionel Messi looking forward to playing at the new Inter Miami stadium
Lionel Messi spoke to the Inter Miami club website after penning his new deal. He admitted that he was delighted to sign the new contract at the club and is looking forward to playing at the Miami Freedom Park, which is set to be inaugurated in 2026.
He said:
"It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality - playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park. Since I arrived in Miami, I've been very happy, so I'm truly glad to keep going here."
"We're all really excited about the moment when we can finally play at Miami Freedom Park. We can't wait for it to be finished - to experience it from the inside, in our new home, and for the fans to enjoy it as well. It's going to be something very special to play at home in such a spectacular stadium."
Lionel Messi joined in 2023 after running down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. He has won the Leagues Cup and MLS Supporters' Shield in his time at the club so far.