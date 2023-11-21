“We just struck a great partnership” - Berbatov snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney while naming favorite strike partner

Former Premier League striker Dimitar Berbatov has picked Robbie Keane as his favorite strike partner over the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. Berbatov and Keane played together at Tottenham Hotspur between 2006 and 2008.

The Bulgarian joined Manchester United in 2008 in a €38 million move and formed a striking trio with Rooney and Ronaldo. However, when asked on Prime Video Sport (via Give Me Sport) to name his favorite attacking partner from his playing days, the former striker replied:

“It was probably Robbie Keane because we just struck a great partnership together immediately.”

Keane and Berbatov shared the pitch in 80 matches and combined to score 17 goals. They also led Tottenham Hotspur to the League Cup in 2008, and the club have failed to win any silverware since.

With Ronaldo, the former Bulgaria international played 39 matches, combining to score five goals, before the former left for Real Madrid in 2009.

Rooney, on the other hand, stayed at the club throughout the rest of Berbatov's time at Old Trafford. The duo played 99 matches together for Manchester United between 2008 and 2012, scoring 12 goals together.

Notably, Berbatov won two Premier Leagues and two League Cups during his time with United.

Bruno Fernandes needs to stay as Manchester United captain: Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov recently commented on whether Bruno Fernandes should continue as Manchester United captain. The Portugal international came under fire from a section of fans and pundits after the club's form nosedived recently.

Berbatov stressed that Bruno should remain the club's captain as it would be in the best interest of everyone involved.

"I don’t know Bruno as a person, and he needs to have other qualities to be a captain other than just his ability on the pitch – like his character, the way he talks to his teammates when they need to be talked to," he told Betfair.

"Overall, though, he needs to stay as the captain. It’s not the moment to continue to talk on this topic. He is the captain and will remain so. I’m sure he’s trying his best to motivate his team, to push them forwards and be there to score important goals and make assists."

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 21 points after 12 games. They are five points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seven points behind league leaders Manchester City.