"We just have to" - Alejandro Garnacho reveals what he told Manchester United players at halftime to inspire comeback win

In a thrilling Boxing Day encounter, Manchester United staged a remarkable comeback by overturning a two-goal deficit to triumph 3-2 over Aston Villa in the Premier League. Alejandro Garnacho was vital to their win, as he scored a second-half brace to bring them level, and he talked about what he told his teammates at half-time to inspire their comeback.

Aston Villa initially seized control, thanks to strikes from John McGinn (21') and Leander Dendoncker (26') in the first half. The home crowd's dissatisfaction was palpable, as both goals, conceded from set pieces, could have been easily avoided.

The mood at halftime was somber, with boos echoing around the stadium, reflecting the fans' displeasure at Erik ten Hag's squad's performance. However, the second half painted a drastically different picture, with Alejandro Garnacho starring.

Garnacho had a goal disallowed early on due to an offside decision by VAR. However, he continued in top form and found the net with a calm finish in the 59th minute, igniting hope within the Theatre of Dreams.

The Argentine youngster shone again in the 71st minute as he scored his second goal, bringing Manchester United back on level terms. The climax of their dramatic turnaround was Rasmus Hojlund's first-ever Premier League goal in the 82nd minute, which sealed an incredible comeback for the Red Devils.

During the post-match interviews, Garnacho shared insights into the halftime motivation that sparked the turnaround. He told the press (via TheEuropeanLad):

"In the tunnel at halftime I said: we just have to score the first goal and we will be back in it."

"We are Manchester United, we never give up."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe shares his vision for Manchester United with the fans

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has acquired a 25% stake in Manchester United. The transaction, valued at approximately $1.3 billion is expected to usher in a new era under the 71-year-old's guidance.

Ratcliffe's firm, Ineos Group, is set to assume control over football operations at Old Trafford. Additionally, a substantial sum of $300 million is earmarked for future investments, with a focus on enhancing Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe addressed the United faithful in an open letter, where he acknowledged the responsibility of being a custodian of the club. He wrote (via BBC):

"I believe we can bring sporting success on the pitch to complement the undoubted commercial success that the club has enjoyed. It will require time and patience alongside rigour and the highest level of professional management."

"You are ambitious for Manchester United and so are we. There are no guarantees in sport, and change can inevitably take time but we are in it for the long term and together we want to help take Manchester United back to where the club belongs, at the very top of English, European and world football. I take that responsibility very seriously."

The formalization of Ratcliffe's stake in United is subject to standard regulatory approvals. The process, anticipated to take another six to eight weeks, includes approval from the Premier League.