"We just understand the way we play" - Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals which Liverpool star he shares the biggest bromance with

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that he shares the biggest bromance with teammate Mohamed Salah. On the pitch, the pair play on the right-hand side and often combine down that flank.

They have made 314 appearances across competitions beside one another, bagging 19 joint goal contributions. In an interview with Stadium Astro, the England international said (via @DaveOCKOP):

“I'd say Mo I'm honest. Yeah I say me and Mo. I think just like how long we've known each other and how long we've played together like our bond and connection especially on the pitch we just understand the way we play.”

“You'll see we never ever if you watch like all even though we could do many times, we never never moan at each other. We just respect each other's style of play.”

He added:

“Like that times I'll overlap and he'll just completely ignore me and just do a shot and in my mind I'm thinking he should just pass to me but I know the next time if I get the ball and I don't pass to him he's probably thinking the same thing but we just respect the way each other play and I think that's why potentially the right side is one of the best ever really if I'm honest."

It looks unlikely that these two players will play together much longer as they will see their Liverpool contracts expire in the summer. Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, while Salah's future remains uncertain.

Andrew Robertson opens up about this season amid criticism over performances for Liverpool

Andrew Robertson

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has been criticised over his performances this campaign. He's also been rumored to leave the club, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2026.

However, it seems to be the wish of the Scotland international to continue with the Merseysiders as their first-choice left-back in the near future. He told Walk On magazine (via This is Anfield):

"The fact is that I’ve been the starting left-back for Liverpool for eight years. I’m very proud of that. It’s not easy to do that at a club of this size when they can go out and sign anyone in the world."

“I want to still be the starting left-back, but you’ve got to take it on the chin. If people want to criticise you then so be it.”

Robertson has made 27 appearances in the Premier League without registering a goal contribution this season. He's produced one assist in the UEFA Champions League.

