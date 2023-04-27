"We keep fighting" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends defiant message amid winless run of three games for Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a positive message despite the Saudi Pro League giants being winless in three games.

Al-Aalami made a massive statement by signing the Portuguese icon on a free transfer last December. They made the forward the highest-paid player in the world (£173 million a year) to lure him to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr hoped that Ronaldo's presence would enable them to win trophies and achieve their targets. However, the last few weeks have been far from ideal for the Riyadh-based club.

The Mrsool Park outfit have failed to win their last two league games, drawing and losing against Al-Fayha and Al-Hilal respectively. Al-Nassr were atop the table when Ronaldo arrived but now find themselves three points behind Al-Ittihad, who also have a game in hand.

Al-Aalami also succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against ten-man Al-Wehda in the King's Cup semi-finals on Monday (April 24). Ronaldo and Co. are unlikely to win a trophy this season, having also been knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup in January.

Ronaldo, though, appears to be determined to put the recent results behind him and end the season strongly. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to Instagram to issue a rallying cry ahead of his team's league game against Al-Raed on Friday (April 28), writing:

"We keep fighting and working hard preparing for the next games!"

It remains to be seen if the Riyadh giants can bounce back from their three-game winless run with a victory against Al-Raed. Although Al-Aalami face an uphill battle to leapfrog Al-Ittihad in the title race, they will be keen to give Nuno Espirito Santo's side a run for their money.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December but could not make his debut until January 22 as he was serving a suspension. He opened his account in his third competitive game for the club, scoring in their 2-2 league draw against Al-Fateh.

The former Real Madrid superstar has since bagged 11 goals and two assists from 14 appearances across competitions. He, though, could not prevent the Mrsool Park outfit from bowing out of both cup competitions.

With the club also trailing in the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo faces the prospect of ending his first season in the Middle East empty-handed. It is worth noting that he did not win a trophy with Manchester United last season as well.

