"We keep going, no stopping" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on social media as Al-Nassr defeat Al Shabab in SPL fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted on social media after Al-Nassr's dramatic 3-2 win against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday, February 25.

The Portugal captain opened the scoring for his team through a 21st-minute penalty. Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Yannick Carrasco, though, brought the hosts back on level terms with his penalty kick in first-half stoppage-time (45+8').

Al-Alami regained the lead at the start of the second half through Anderson Talisca's goal (46'). The Brazilian struck in the 86th minute again after Carlos had brought Al-Shabab level in the 67th minute.

Luis Castro's team picked up an important three points and are now within four points of league leaders Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand. Ronaldo reacted to the important win on social media, writing on Instagram:

"Until the very end! We keep going, no stopping!"

The goal against Al-Shabab marked Cristiano Ronaldo's 28th of the season across competitions in 29 matches. He also has 11 assists this term. The 39-year-old is leading the SPL scoring chart with 22 goals from 20 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo wears special armband against Al-Shabab

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted wearing a special armband during the Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Shabab. Ronaldo's armband had the word "inherited" written on it, a gesture to show respect to the Saudi Cultural Heritage.

Ronaldo was spotted wearing a special dress to pay homage to Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi National Foundation Day celebrations. The gesture during the Al-Shabab game is reportedly a continuation of that.

As for Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr, they still have ground to cover on Al-Hilal. Castro's team have 52 points from 21 matches. Despite winning their last nine competitive games across competitions, they trail Al-Hilal by a big margin.

Jorge Jesus' team have been in outstanding form in the league this season and haven't dropped a single point in the last five months.