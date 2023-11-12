"We keep the momentum building" - Declan Rice sends message to Arsenal fans after 3-1 win over Burnley

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has thanked fans for their support following the team's win over Burnley.

The Gunners welcomed the Clarets to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, November 11, for a Premier League encounter. A dominant first half saw them take the lead through Leandro Trossard just before the break, but Josh Bownhill leveled things up in the 54th minute.

William Saliba then scored from a Trossard assist just three minutes later before Oleksandr Zinchenko's 73rd-minute stunner put them beyond reach. Despite Fabio Vieira's dismissal seven minutes before the end of regulation, Arsenal held on to secure a 3-1 victory.

After the game, Rice, who played all 90 minutes of the contest, took to Instagram to post a few messages for the fans. He first posted an image of him and manager Mikel Arteta on his story, with the caption:

"Big 3 points at home! We keep pushing ❤🤞🏻"

Declan Rice's Instagram story.

In his next story, the Englishman congratulated Zinchenko for his goal, writing:

@zinchenko what a goal my brother. Deserved 😍❤"

Declan Rice's Instagram story.

His final story featured a message thanking the fans, which read:

"We keep the momentum building. Thank you for your support today. See you after the international break! 🔴⚪"

Declan Rice's Instagram story.

Against Burnley, Rice completed 33 of his 38 passes (87% accuracy), laying out one key pass. The 24-year-old, signed for £100 million from West Ham United this summer, also recorded a tackle, an interception and a clearance, and won three duels.

Overall, Rice has played all 12 of Arsenal's Premier League matches this term, scoring twice and assisting once. He has completed 92% of his passes, while averaging 1.3 interceptions, 2.0 tackles, 3.9 duels won and 5.0 ball recoveries per game in the league.

Looking at Arsenal's initial fixtures post the international break

Arsenal will go into this month's international break third in the Premier League standings. The Gunners have collected 27 points from 12 matches with eight wins and three draws, level with second-placed Liverpool. Manchester City, who visit Chelsea on Sunday (November 12) are first, also on 27 points.

Following the break, Mikel Arteta's team will take on Brentford away from home in the league on November 25. They will then welcome Lens to the Emirates in Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. Victory in that game will secure their progress into the knockout rounds.

Arsenal will then meet Wolverhampton Wanderers at home on December 2 before visiting Luton Town (Dec. 5) and Aston Villa (Dec. 9), all in the league. Three days after the Villa clash, the Gunners will conclude their Champions League group-stage campaign away to PSV Eindhoven.