"We keep pushing forward" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Al-Nassr fans after starring in 5-0 win against Al-Adalah

Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed Al-Nassr’s performance in Tuesday’s (4 April) win over Al-Adalah, urging them to keep moving forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr picked up an impressive 5-0 victory over Al-Adalah in their Saudi Pro League meeting at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium on Tuesday night. The skipper picked up an impressive brace, Anderson Talsica netted twice, and Ayman Ahmed scored in injury time to secure the emphatic victory. The win saw second-placed Al-Nassr keep the pressure on leaders Al-Hilal, with them now sitting just a point adrift of the Pro League toppers.

Ronaldo appeared to be in a jubilant mood as he congratulated his team on Instagram for their remarkable performance away from home.

He wrote:

“Great team performance - we keep pushing forward 💪🏽”

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in the 40th minute from the penalty spot. After Abdulelah Al Amri drew a foul inside the area, the 38-year-old stepped up for the spot kick and found the bottom-left corner with a thumping finish.

His second goal came in the 66th minute, from a pass from Talisca. He dispatched a powerful left-footed drive from the left side of the box to find the bottom-right corner. Ronaldo has now scored 11 goals in his nine Saudi Pro League appearances this season.

Piers Morgan slams Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for trying to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Wout Weghorst

Cristiano Ronaldo fan and British broadcaster Piers Morgan took to Twitter following the Portuguese superstar’s impressive brace against Al-Adalah. The Arsenal supporter hailed Ronaldo for his performance and criticized Erik ten Hag’s decision of signing Wout Weghorst as the no. 7's replacement.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Two more goals for @Cristiano so far tonight, including this superb one which once again suggests Ten Hag’s decision to dump him for Wout Weghorst was one of the worst in football history. Two more goals for @Cristiano so far tonight, including this superb one which once again suggests Ten Hag’s decision to dump him for Wout Weghorst was one of the worst in football history. https://t.co/bu8XJGKLjG

He wrote during Al-Nassr’s match on Tuesday:

“Two more goals for @Cristiano so far tonight, including this superb one which once again suggests Ten Hag’s decision to dump him for Wout Weghorst was one of the worst in football history.”

Manchester United signed Weghorst on loan from Burnley in January, roughly a month after Ronaldo left Old Trafford as a free agent. Weghorst has been regularly selected by the Dutch coach but is yet to impress in front of goal. He has thus far featured in 19 games for United in all competitions, scoring twice.

Poll : 0 votes