"We knew Leo wasn’t playing" - Inter Miami boss provides update on Lionel Messi as Argentine superstar scores on return

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has issued his verdict on the return of Lionel Messi after his goalscoring cameo in the win over Cavalier SC. The 37-year-old appeared for his side for the first time in four games and helped them claim a 2-0 win over the Jamaican side.

Messi had not featured in each of Inter Miami's last three games, wins over Houston Dynamo, Cavalier SC, and Charlotte FC. The Argentina international had been rested due to a muscle overload, with the club keen to avoid any injuries for him. He returned to action as a second-half substitute against Cavalier SC in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup clash, and scored in added time.

Speaking after the game in Jamaica's national stadium, Mascherano pointed out that he tried to find the best moment to have his former teammate return to action. He expressed his delight at the impact Messi had on his return, including on the Jamaican fans who came to see him play. He said (via GOAL):

"We knew Leo wasn’t playing for the last three or four games, obviously, we wanted him to play, but had to find the right moment to send him to the pitch. He felt very good, he scored, Jamaican people could see him, so it was a great night for everyone."

Lionel Messi replaced Luis Suarez few minutes into the second half for his first appearance in four games. The Argentine star was as sharp as ever, as he latched onto a through ball from 18-year-old Santiago Morales before expertly finding the net in the 92nd minute.

Messi has scored three goals and provided two assists in only four appearances for Inter Miami this season. The forward has been named as part of Argentina's squad for this month's international games and is expected to feature for his country.

Lionel Messi seals Inter Miami quarterfinal spot in win over Cavalier SC

Lionel Messi marked his return to action with the final goal of the tie as Inter Miami ran out 4-0 aggregate winners over Jamaican outfit Cavalier SC. The 37-year-old returned to the side for the first time in four games and scored their second of the night.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring for the Herons in the first half after Tadeo Allende was brought down in the box. The 38-year-old striker made no mistake from the spot, scoring his fourth goal of the campaign in only seven appearances.

Lionel Messi came on for Suarez after 53 minutes and scored with virtually the last kick of the tie in front of the packed Independence Park. The Herons will now face fellow MLS side LAFC in the last eight of the competition next month.

