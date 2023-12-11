"We knew in transitions we would have our chances" - Andoni Iraola highlights Bournemouth's simple game plan to beat Manchester United

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola orchestrated a stunning upset against Manchester United over the weekend and he has now highlighted the game plan they used to win. The Cherries executed a straightforward yet effective strategy, culminating in a 3-0 triumph away at Old Trafford on Saturday (December 9).

Dominic Solanke set the tone for the match by scoring an early goal in the fifth minute. In the second half, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi delivered a one-two punch, each finding the net within a span of five minutes.

This double strike effectively silenced the Old Trafford crowd, with many Manchester United fans leaving the stadium before the final whistle. With this win, Bournemouth extended their unbeaten run to five games while United suffered their 11th defeat across all competitions this season.

Iraola, in his post-match analysis, shed light on the tactical foresight that led to this victory. He said (via Express):

"They [United] send a lot of players forward so you will get spaces. We knew they would make our wingers run backwards but we knew when we could recover high our forwards would have space. We knew in transitions we would have our chances and we took them."

Garth Crooks slams Manchester United's lethargic display

Manchester United's lackluster performance has led to a humbling 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth, marking their first-ever loss to the Cherries at Old Trafford. This result has sparked a flurry of criticism, notably from BBC pundit Garth Crooks.

Crooks squarely placed the blame for United's dismal showing on the players, arguing that their problematic attitude was the root cause of the defeat. He said (via United in Focus):

“This was a classic case of United’s players not taking Bournemouth seriously and thinking they were pushovers, having beaten Chelsea in midweek. They have now put themselves back under enormous pressure with this result and they only have themselves to blame.”

This result has significant implications for the Premier League table. Bournemouth moving to the 14th position is noteworthy as they have the same number of wins as Chelsea this season.

Conversely, Manchester United's inconsistency continues to be a cause for concern. Their recent victory over Chelsea is now overshadowed by this demoralizing defeat, leaving them six points adrift of Manchester City, who are in fourth place.

The Red Devils will hope they can improve on their poor performance when they face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League this week (December 12).