"We knew what was wrong" - Jurgen Klopp reveals what he told Liverpool players at half-time during Champions League semifinal second leg

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he gave a big team talk at half-time that spurred his side on in the second period of their UEFA Champions League second-leg clash with Villarreal on Tuesday.

The Reds fought back from a two-goal deficit on the night to win 3-2 and the tie 5-2 on aggregate to advance to their third final in five years.

They held a 2-0 first-leg advantage coming into El Madrigal, but first-half goals from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin swiftly wiped that out as Liverpool were on the ropes.

However, the visitors returned from the break stronger, striking thrice through Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane to book their place in the Paris showpiece.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball th European Cup/Champions League final



FT: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool (2-5 agg)



#UCL Liverpool book their place into theirth European Cup/Champions League finalFT: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool (2-5 agg) Liverpool book their place into their 🔟th European Cup/Champions League final 🏆FT: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool (2-5 agg) #UCL https://t.co/gnhe1vpYTe

Klopp later said that he told his team that all was not lost yet, urging them to 'force' themselves on Villarreal.

After the game, he told BT Sport:

“We didn’t play football at all. I told the boys: ‘Yes they have momentum, but they don’t own it. With one situation we can get it back.'"

He continued:

“We have to force ourselves on them. All of a sudden we were in the game, scored goals and made it happen. The problem at half-time is we knew what was wrong because it was obvious, but we didn’t have a situation to show where we did it right."

The Liverpool manager proceeded to laud his team for their response in the second half, saying:

“It was a big half-time, but it was more important how the boys reacted. It was clear we had to play football. It was clear because I accepted if we played the second half like we did the first then I said they will be in the final."

Klopp continued:

“The perception was if they scored it’s 3-0, if we score it’s 2-1. But we are still here and could give it a try.”

Liverpool will play either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final on May 28.

Third Champions League final in five years beckons Liverpool

Liverpool will play their third Champions League final in five years, an incredible record but also a testament to Klopp's impact on the side.

They lost in 2018 to Real Madrid but found redemption a year later, beating Tottenham Hotspur to lift their sixth European crown.

B/R Football @brfootball



The quadruple is still on LIVERPOOL REACH THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINALThe quadruple is still on LIVERPOOL REACH THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINALThe quadruple is still on 🏆 https://t.co/WrEKykKqEl

This one is particularly special, as it's the first time in the club's history they've reached three cup finals in a single campaign.

With the Carabao Cup already in the bag, Liverpool are set to play in the FA Cup showpiece this month against Chelsea on May 14. They trail Premier League leaders Manchester City, whom they could meet in the Champions League final, by one point with four games to go.

An unprecedented quadruple is on, and one wouldn't bet against Klopp's rampaging Reds.

Edited by Bhargav