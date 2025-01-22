"We know that he has the ability" – Mikel Arteta hints at changing position for Arsenal star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted he could field Declan Rice as a centre-back in their UEFA Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday (January 22).

Since the start of the season, the Gunners have been afflicted with a number of injuries. Right now, they are missing the likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin White, and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Ahead of their Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb at Emirates Stadium, Arteta was asked whether he is thinking of deploying Rice in Saliba's position. He replied (h/t TBR):

"It has been in my head. The reality is he had to play in certain circumstances as a six, as an eight and in one game as a 10 as well. To put him in different positions is not ideal but he's coping with it really, really well. But, we know that he has the ability to do that, offering something different to the other central defenders. The reality is we don't have right-footers in that position."

Rice, who is naturally a defensive midfielder, has been used as a centre-back once by Arteta before. He played as a defender in a 1-1 Champions League draw against Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven last season.

Should Rice be fielded as a midfielder on Wednesday, Arteta would likely hand Jurrien Timber a start in a central defensive role. He could also opt to play Riccardo Calafiori or Jakub Kiwior in the continental clash.

Arsenal legend hopeful of success this season

Speaking to William Hill at the FWA's Tribute Night, Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp provided his two cents on his former club's ongoing quest for silverware. He said (h/t Metro):

"I really hope Arsenal can win a trophy this season. They've been so close for the past few years now, so hopefully the team can find something extra in the next few months to get them over the line."

Bergkamp, who is a three-time Premier League winner, continued:

"It feels like they're in a stable position at the moment and hopefully the players can make something out of it. If Mikel Arteta can get a bit more quality and belief from the squad, then who knows what might happen!"

Arsenal, who ended on 89 points and 84 points in the past two campaigns, are second in the 2024-25 Premier League table now. They are on 44 points from 22 games, while Liverpool are on 50 points from 21 outings.

The Gunners have won one of their last five games across competitions.

