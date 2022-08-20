"We don't know if he can do the job" - Peter Schmeichel explains concern over Manchester United signing Casemiro

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has questioned the side's signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

The Brazilian is set to arrive in a €60 million plus €10 million add-ons deal, joining on a four-year deal with the option of an additional year, per Fabrizio Romano.

There has been debate over the signing, with many pondering whether Casemiro is the right profile of midfielder for Erik ten Hag's side.

Schmeichel has similar reservations over the transfer, telling BBC:

"(I'm) surprised, I have to be honest because Casemiro hasn't been mentioned at all, all the way throughout the transfer window. At no point was that name mentioned."

"I think he's been absolutely fantastic for Real Madrid. I have to say that I've been impressed with how well he's played. He had an injury, came back and really tightened up back."

The former Danish goalkeeper then compared the role that Casemiro played at Madrid to the one he can be expected to perform at Manchester United:

"But what he did at Madrid was just sit in front of the back four and give them protection and of course when they had the ball he took part in play."

"So they had Toni Kroos and Luka Modric to give the ball to and then he'd just stop. If you are number six for Man United, you are also supposed to drive and take part in the game."

The Manchester United legend then questioned Ten Hag's motives in signing such a midfielder given the type of football the manager wants to play:

"What Ten Hag says is that he wants to be in possession of the game, control the game and he wants to put pressure on the ball all of the time. That's a big a difference from La Liga, even playing in the Champions League to playing every week in the Premier League."

"So I'm surprised we've signed this player at that amount of money, at those wages, at that age. We don't know if he can do the job."

Schmeichal concluded:

"Maybe sign someone we know can play in the Premier League just for now and then maybe next window we go and sign players like Casemiro, exciting players to watch."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Casemiro to Man United is the second-biggest fee ever for a player over 30 years old 🤯 Casemiro to Man United is the second-biggest fee ever for a player over 30 years old 🤯 https://t.co/xYhoU6hD3H

Manchester United have needed a defensive midfielder

Casemiro may be an astute signing

Manchester United have needed a defensive midfielder for a long length of time, perhaps ever since Roy Keane left back in 2005.

Not since the Irishman left have United possessed a midfield anchor who is defensively as accomplished as he is going forward with the ball.

Michael Carrick was a brilliant midfield presence but not the type of six that Casemiro is.

It will be intriguing to see how the Brazilian adapts to life in the Premier League.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC ” [IG: Casemiro] “I lived the most wonderful story I ever thought of. I hope to return someday to where it will always be my home. Not even in a thousand lifetimes I will be able to return to @realmadrid and to Madridismo all that you have given me. Forever... Go Madrid! 🤍” [IG: Casemiro] “I lived the most wonderful story I ever thought of. I hope to return someday to where it will always be my home. Not even in a thousand lifetimes I will be able to return to @realmadrid and to Madridismo all that you have given me. Forever... Go Madrid! 🤍💜” [IG: Casemiro] https://t.co/76BD4gAaea

