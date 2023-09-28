"We know his character and what he brings to the team" - Mikel Arteta lauds Arsenal star who recently lost starting XI spot 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after his performance in the EFL Cup third round at Brentford on Wednesday, September 27.

The Gunners won 1-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium courtesy of Reiss Nelson's goal in the eighth minute. Ramsdale, who featured for the first time after three games, made two crucial saves in the second half to help his side secure the win.

After the game, Arteta lauded the goalkeeper, saying (via Football365):

“For sure, he’s been exceptional around the place and especially with the situation. We love him, for sure. We know his character and what he brings to the team and we are happy to have him. Every player is very important. Today he had the opportunity to play and he had a really good game."

Adding about the game, Arteta said:

“I’m really happy. It was two very different halves. In the second they had a more aggressive approach and we were too direct and it became a difficult game. When we don’t play that well you need some big blocks in the box and we did that.”

Ramsdale appears to have been relegated to being the second-choice goalkeeper this season after an elongated spell as No. 1. While he started the first five games, the Englishman was replaced by David Raya, who joined Arsenal on loan from Brentford in the summer.

Roy Keane offers his take on Aaron Ramsdale's situation at Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale has dropped to second choice at Arsenal following David Raya's arrival. Many believe manager Mikel Arteta will struggle to keep both goalkeepers happy, with Raya appearing to be his first choice.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane, however, believes it isn't the manager's job to keep players happy. On The Overlap podcast with Gary Neville, Ian Wright, and Jamie Carragher, Keane said that Ramsdale might look to leave in January, saying:

"You aren’t there to keep the players happy, are you? He might go in January, that happens in football."

Wright chimed in, saying that he hopes Ramsdale gets through this situation to which Keane replied:

“Get through what, Wrighty?! He has just been left out of the team. But that’s professional level. You obviously know him and you like him."

On a potential January exit for Ramsdale, the former Manchester United captain added:

“He won’t be the first or the last footballer to do that. He might move on in January and the world won’t come to an end.”

Ramsdale arrived at Arsenal from Sheffield United in 2021 and has kept 31 clean sheets in 84 appearances for them.