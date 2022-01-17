“We know we have difficult battles” - Cristiano Ronaldo says it would be ‘very sad’ if Portugal don’t reach 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that Portugal will be ready for the World Cup-qualifying knockouts, stating it would be 'very sad' if his country fails to qualify.

Having failed to clinch the top spot in their UEFA Qualifying group, Portugal will have to go through two knockout rounds for the Qatar showpiece. To make matters worse, they could have to vie with Italy for their spot at the grand event in November.

Portugal’s captain fantastic knows what lies in front of his team and has admitted that missing the FIFA showpiece would be a big blow. Speaking to ESPN Brazil (Via Sportstar), Ronaldo said:

“It would be very sad if we did not reach our objective, which is the World Cup. In football and in life, we go through difficult moments but what matters is the ability to get back up.”

Known for his competitive spirit, the 36-year-old is gearing up for a tough yet epic spell in March and has promised fans a great 'battle'. He added:

“We know we have difficult battles, first against Turkey. And if we win, I think it will be against Italy. We will see. In March, we will be prepared, it will be a battle, it will be great for football fans.”

RonaldoFan7 @ManUtdRonaldo7



21 Games 🏟

14 Goals

3 Assists



Yet he is the problem. Cristiano Ronaldo Stats For Manchester United This Season:21 Games 🏟14 Goals3 AssistsYet he is the problem. Cristiano Ronaldo Stats For Manchester United This Season:21 Games 🏟 14 Goals ⚽️ 3 Assists 🅰️Yet he is the problem. https://t.co/GYoMk1libM

For the first time in history, the WC Qualifiers will see three teams qualify from the remaining 12 over two matchdays. Portugal will take on Turkey on the first matchday while Italy will take on North Macedonia.

The winners from the two fixtures will face on Matchday Two for their ticket to Qatar. Save for a major upset, the last two European champions, Italy and Portugal, could face each other in an epic clash on March 29.

Qatar World Cup could be Ronaldo’s final major tournament

Portugal number 7 Cristiano Ronaldo has featured in four World Cups and five Euros. Although he is still one of the fittest players around, it is hard to imagine Ronaldo playing in a sixth World Cup or the European Championships after 2022.

Gob3 2 cedis🍛 @salimtygaa



Neymar told DAZN that he would retire from International football after Qatar 2022



Messi will be 35 by the start of the World cup so it probably his last World cup



End of Era Ronaldo would play his last world cup if Portugal qualifiesNeymar told DAZN that he would retire from International football after Qatar 2022Messi will be 35 by the start of the World cup so it probably his last World cupEnd of Era Ronaldo would play his last world cup if Portugal qualifies Neymar told DAZN that he would retire from International football after Qatar 2022Messi will be 35 by the start of the World cup so it probably his last World cupEnd of Era😢 https://t.co/3kAnwkShU5

The event in Qatar looks destined to be the Manchester United star’s final major tournament and he will be eager to leave his mark on the competition. Expect the former Real Madrid man to bring his A-game against Turkey and lead Portugal from the front as he has numerous times before.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar