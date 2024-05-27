“We know everything” - Carlo Ancelotti reponds when asked if Real Madrid asked Jude Bellingham about Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has said ahead of the UEFA Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund that he doesn't need to ask for anything more from Jude Bellingham. The Englishman arrived from BvB last summer.

Los Blancos will look to end a superb campaign with a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title at BvB's expense at the Wembley on Saturday (June 1).

Carlo Ancelotti's side ended their triumphant La Liga campaign with a goalless home draw with Real Betis at the weekend as they turn their attention to the Dortmund clash.

Bellingham - who spent four seasons at the Bundesliga club before arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu - will be up against his former side for the first time since the move. However, Ancelotti said that the team know enough about BvB that they don't need to ask Bellingham about anything else.

The Italian boss said (as per Madrid Xtra):

"If we asked Bellingham about Dortmund? No, nothing like that. We don't need more info. We know everything."

Los Blancos have won six of their 15 UEFA Champions League meetings with Borussia Dortmund, including their last two clashes in the 2017-18 group stage.

A look at former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham's numbers for Real Madrid this season

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has had a superb first season at the Santiago Bernabeu, taking like a fish to water in his first campaign in Spanish football.

In 41 games across competitions, the 20-year-old has 23 goals and 12 assists. Most of those goal contributions - 19 goals and six assists in 28 games - came in Madrid's triumphant La Liga-winning campaign.

Bellingham has also contributed four goals and as many assists in 10 games in the UEFA Champions League, with one of those strikes coming in the knockouts, in the 1-1 Round of 16 second-leg home draw with RB Leipzig.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder had an assist in two games in the Supercopa Espana as well as Carlo Ancelotti's side beat defending champions Barcelona 4-1 in the final for their first trophy of the season.