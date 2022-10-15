“We know how it’s going to be” – Mikel Arteta offers honest opinion on Leeds United crowd ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Elland Road

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts on Leeds United's energetic and boisterous crowd ahead of his side's trip to Elland Road on Sunday (October 16).

The Gunners' head coach was asked whether his team is now better equipped to deal with hostile atmospheres away to teams such as Leeds. He replied (per the club's official website):

"I think so but last year it was incredible - even when we were winning 3-0 that crowd is something that I’ve never seen before, and you can sense that. Every time I watch them and I’ve seen some games already and you can hear the noise, so we know how it’s going to be."

Arteta then offered an insight into what he expects from Leeds in the upcoming encounter. He added:

"With Jesse and the teams that they have already played, it is very clear what he wants to do - be a really intense team, a really dynamic team and a really good team when there are spaces to attack. There’s some similarities [to Bielsa’s team] but every coach has his own book, but what Jesse has done over the time he has been there is really impressive."

Arsenal have kickstarted the 2022-23 Premier League campaign in incredible form, with Arteta's men winning eight of their nine league matches. The Gunners are currently top of the table and will look to continue their stellar run at Elland Road.

Jamie Carragher believes Mikel Arteta's Arsenal could be title contenders this season

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that Arsenal could seriously challenge for the 2022-23 Premier League title. The Englishman told talkSPORT (via Football.London):

"If you actually watched Arsenal this season, you'd never seen it before, they do look like they could be title contenders."

Carragher also claimed that he has always been a fan of Arteta and praised the Spanish boss for the work he's done at the north London club. The pundit added:

"I've always been a huge fan of Mikel Arteta, I really like how brave he's been. Certainly, last season [as he] brought in all these young players, now they're 12 months older, but the signing of Jesus and Saliba coming in at the back almost feels like [it's] completely changed the whole aspect of Arsenal right now."

He concluded:

"I think they could be a lot closer than what people give them credit for."

