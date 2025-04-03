“We all know it’s from a Ronaldo fan”, “You will regret this” - Fans left furious as LAFC fans mock Lionel Messi with ‘Pessi’ banner

Lionel Messi fans online were left enraged and blamed Cristiano Ronaldo's fans after a banner mocking the Inter Miami ace was displayed during their CONCACAF Champions Cup meeting with the Los Angeles FC. The Herons suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the quarterfinal clash at the BMO Stadium on Wednesday (April 2), tasting defeat for the first time under Javier Mascherano.

Ad

MLS outfit LAFC hosted the previously unbeaten Herons at the BMO Stadium, but a banner caught the eye in the stadium. Some of the home fans had printed out a banner that showed a significantly aged Messi, with a missing tooth and hair, and the word 'Pessi' printed on it. The banner was made to mock the Inter Miami captain, suggesting that he has scored most of his goals through penalties.

Ad

Trending

Inter Miami and Messi fans expressed their displeasure at the perceived slight of the banner towards the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

A fan showed their sadness at the banner with their reaction.

Another fan declared war on LAFC, pointing out that it has become personal.

"You will regret this lafc fans. This is personal now for us", they wrote.

A fan simply found the banner amusing.

Ad

Another fan sent a warning to LAFC, stating that their actions will have consequences.

"They will pay", they posted.

A fan pointed out that LAFC fans made the banner because of Messi inspired his side to defeat them last year.

"There so hurt from last time Messi beat them 😂😂😂", they wrote.

Another fan sent out a warning to the MLS side.

"they never learn, we will be there 👍🏾", they posted.

Ad

A fan remarked that the banner was made out of hatred for Lionel Messi.

"The hatred is insane lmao", they wrote.

Another fan accused supporters of Cristiano Ronaldo of creating the banner.

"We all know it’s from a Ronaldo fan. Aside those stupid people,no sensible people do that 🤣", they posted.

Lionel Messi made his first start for club or country since featuring in the MLS against Atlanta United on March 17th. The 37-year-old featured for the entire game and won nine duels, more than any other player on either team. He registered two shots on target, created a chance, won two tackles, and made three recoveries.

Ad

Lionel Messi fails to inspire Inter Miami in LAFC clash

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates came up short in their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg against LAFC, suffering a 1-0 defeat. The Herons tasted defeat for the first time since Javier Mascherano was named manager at the end of the 2024 season.

Playing in front of their fans, LAFC took the lead in the 57th minute through striker Nathan Ordaz. Starting ahead of Olivier Giroud up top, Ordaz found the bottom corner of the net with a strike from outside the box, scoring his second goal in the competition this term.

Inter Miami pushed for a leveller but failed to find one, with Steven Cherundolo's side holding them off admirably. The Herons and their illustrious captain Lionel Messi have it all to do to avoid a second straight quarterfinal exit from the competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback