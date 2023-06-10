“We know that he likes Arsenal a lot” – Club president admits forward is interested in Emirates switch

Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin confirmed that Elye Wahi likes Arsenal. The youngster has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

The 20-year-old scored 19 goals and provided six assists across competitions during the 2022-23 season. The Frenchman has been tipped to switch to a bigger club in the summer.

Wahi has emerged as a top transfer target for the Gunners as well, who could look to sign a new striker in the summer. Speaking about Wahi, Nicollin said (via GOAL):

"His agent is in discussion with four or five big clubs. We know that he likes Arsenal a lot."

Wahi is contracted with Montpellier until the end of the 2024-25 season and has an estimated market value of €25 million.

What did Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta say about summer transfer plans?

Arsenal are expected to strengthen their squad in the summer. The Gunners are back in the UEFA Champions League after finishing second in the league last season.

Mikel Arteta was quizzed about his transfer plans after the final game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Spaniard, though, refused to speak instantly on the matter.

Speaking to the media following the 5-0 win against Wolves, Arteta said (via the Gunnerss website):

“For me personally, I really need to get away, relax, think, reflect and see what the best way is now to come back stronger and with a clear vision and feeling that we can go to a different level. Today especially in the way that I am, I am not capable do that, so I need to reset and have some time to think.”

The Gunners had a tremendous campaign last term. However, despite leading the league table for 248 days, they failed to win the league. It highlights the lack of their squad depth. Hence, strengthening the team is necessary if the north Londoners want to go one step further next season or even match their results this term.

