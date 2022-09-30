"We know much more about him as a boy now" – Jurgen Klopp says he is now 'excited' about new Liverpool signing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on new signing Calvin Ramsay, claiming that he is excited about the right-back.

Ramsay, 19, joined the Reds from Aberdeen for an initial fee of £4.2 million earlier this summer. However, he is yet to make his debut for his new club due to a lower back injury, sustained during his medical.

Earlier this week, the right-back returned to full training after more than two months at the AXA Training Centre, edging closer to his Reds debut. He is expected to provide competition to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking at a press conference, Klopp shared his thoughts about the Scotland U21 international. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"We scouted him in a lot of games and he did exceptionally well. He's a real player, involved in everything. I am excited about him."

He added:

"He had this issue with the back. We know much more about him as a boy now. He's really good."

An offensive-minded full-back, Ramsay shot to prominence after impressing with his performances on the right flank for Aberdeen last season. He scored one goal and laid out nine assists in 33 matches in just his second professional campaign for the Scottish Premiership outfit.

Ramsay, who was named the "SFWA Young Player of the Year" last time around, has been ruled out of his new club's upcoming clash. Along with him, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones are also set to be sidelined.

When asked about the availability of players, Klopp replied:

"Some are still out, doing rehab. Robbo, Curtis, Ox and Naby. Calvin is training but not ready to play."

Liverpool are currently eighth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with nine points from six matches. The club are next scheduled to face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday (October 1).

Paul Merson predicts outcome of upcoming Liverpool-Brighton clash

In his column for Sportskeeda, former Arsenal forward Paul Merson shared his thoughts about the Reds' upcoming match. He wrote:

"This is a massive game for them. They have a Champions League match next week and a Premier League fixture against Arsenal after that – it's such a big week so early in the season. In my opinion, they'll need to win all these three matches."

He added:

"Jurgen Klopp will persist with Salah and Luis Diaz in his forward line. I think he's got to play Darwin Nunez as well – they paid a massive fee for him and they now have to back him. I'm still going with Liverpool to win this game."

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

