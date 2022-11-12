"We know much it meant" - Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal star to get chances in the future after missing out on FIFA World Cup squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed Gabriel Magalhaes to get more opportunities for the Brazilian national team after not being selected for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gabriel, 24, has been in fine form for the Gunners this season, making 19 appearances across competitions.

The former LOSC Lille defender has found the net twice and helped Arteta's side keep 10 clean sheets.

However, he seemingly has not done enough to persuade Brazil manager Tite that he should be heading to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup.

Instead, Tite chose three central defenders - Chelsea's Thiago Silva, Juventus' Gleison Bremer, Real Madrid's Eder Militao, and Paris Saint-Germain''s Marquinhos.

Gabriel will be disappointed to have missed out on a spot in Selecao's squad as he has been a key member of the Arsenal side that sits top of the Premier League.

However, Arteta has backed the Brazilian to bounce back from the setback and find his way into Tite's thinking in the future.

He told reporters ahead of the Gunners' clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, 12 November (via Football Daily):

"We knew how much it meant to big Gabby to be selected as part of the national team.

He continued,

"But unfortunately he didn't have his place this time but the good news is that he's really young and he will have other opportunities. You have to respect those decisions and carry on with your career."

Arsenal already extended Gabriel’s contract until 2027 after rejecting 2 approaches in July — now working on Saliba’s new deal as main priority alongside Saka and Martinelli. Mikel Arteta: “Saliba & Gabriel were outstanding, both. They did great job again”.Arsenal already extended Gabriel’s contract until 2027 after rejecting 2 approaches in July — now working on Saliba’s new deal as main priority alongside Saka and Martinelli. Mikel Arteta: “Saliba & Gabriel were outstanding, both. They did great job again”. ⚪️🔴 #AFCArsenal already extended Gabriel’s contract until 2027 after rejecting 2 approaches in July — now working on Saliba’s new deal as main priority alongside Saka and Martinelli. https://t.co/xuxNDQVb2C

Former Brazil midfielder Neto slams the decision to call up Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli for the FIFA World Cup

Arsenal's Martinelli is heading to Qatar

Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus were the players from Arsenal called up to the Brazil squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Both have been in superb form for the Gunners this season, with Martinelli shining on the left flank of a front three alongside Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

The 21-year-old has made 19 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

The former Itauno winger has only earned three international caps for Brazil, but he heads to Qatar.

13 matches

5 goals

2 assists

🤝 23 chances created

26 dribbles completed



From little-known talent at Ituano to @gabimartinelli 's 2022/23 so far13 matches5 goals2 assists🤝 23 chances created26 dribbles completedFrom little-known talent at Ituano to @Arsenal star and a first World Cup call-up 👇 @gabimartinelli's 2022/23 so far 👇👕 13 matches⚽️ 5 goals🅰️ 2 assists🤝 23 chances created💫 26 dribbles completedFrom little-known talent at Ituano to @Arsenal star and a first World Cup call-up 👏 https://t.co/n4uGCQmKie

Tite's decision to take Martinelli to the FIFA World Cup has not sat well with former Selecao midfielder Neto.

The ex-Corinthians player has called it a joke and disrespectful to football, saying (via Metro):

"This is a shame, this is a joke."

Neto alluded to the fact that Martinelli has bagged 33 goals throughout his career:

"What’s Martinelli’s story? What is the story of Martinelli, who has 33 career goals? This is a disgrace."

He concluded:

‘This is disrespectful to football and shows how dirty football is."

