“We know what you suffered” – Antonela Roccuzzo shares heartwarming images of Lionel Messi celebrating 2022 FIFA World Cup victory with family

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo has dedicated a heartwarming Instagram post to her husband after Argentina clinched the FIFA World Cup at France’s expense on Sunday (18 December). She thanked Messi for his perseverance and highlighted the challenges he had to overcome to finally attain FIFA World Cup glory.

Argentina and France took part in arguably the most entertaining World Cup final in history at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday. After Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria fired Argentina to a 2-0 lead, Kylian Mbappe scored a late second-half brace to restore parity. In extra time, Messi put La Albiceleste in front, but Mbappe once again equalized for the two-time winners. With the scoreline level at 3-3, the match went to penalties, where Argentina ultimately came out on top, securing a 4-2 victory.

After narrowly missing out on the FIFA World Cup trophy in 2014, Messi finally completed his trophy collection on Sunday. His wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three boys took part in the post-match celebrations, a few snaps of which the Argentine diva shared on social media.

The caption of her Instagram post read:

“WORLD CHAMPIONS! [Argentina] I don't even know how to start.. pride greater that we feel for you Lionel Messi thank you for teaching us to never give up, you have to fight q to the end FINALLY DIOOOO SOS WORLD CHAMPION WAS DOOOOOO, we know what you suffered so many years, what you wanted to get q i am !!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA!”

Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes, and Gonzalo Montiel (winning penalty) put away their spot kicks for Argentina while France’s Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni failed to convert theirs on Sunday. While Coman's penalty was saved by Emiliano Martinez, Tchouameni dragged his effort wide of the mark.

Lionel Messi takes to Instagram after dream FIFA World Cup win with Argentina

Eight years after being beaten by Germany in the final, Lionel Messi fulfilled his ambition of winning the FIFA World Cup with La Albiceleste. Having brought the coveted international trophy back to his country after an agonizing 36-year hiatus, Messi poured his heart out on Instagram, thanking and congratulating his compatriots.

Having fulfilled his life-long dream, the legendary Argentine wrote:

“CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!! 🌎🏆 So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it...... Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim.

“The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians... We did it!!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 We're seeing each other very soon.”

Messi ended the tournament with a staggering seven goals and three assists. He was deservedly awarded the FIFA Golden Ball for his exploits over the course of the tournament.

