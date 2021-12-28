"We know this system has no real width" - Jamie Carragher points out flaw in Rangick's 4-2-2-2 formation at Manchester United 

Ahead of Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Newcastle United, pundit Jamie Carragher highlighted the weakness in Ralf Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 formation.

Manchester United have played in this formation in their three games under Rangnick. This had resulted in two wins and one draw ahead of the Newcastle game. The two wins came against Crystal Palace and Norwich City in the Premier League while they drew against Young Boys in the Champions League.

Manchester United, equipped with superstar attacking players, failed to create many chances in these games. They scored just one goal in each game.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher highlighted the same on Sky Sports. He said:

"The big thing that stands out is they struggled to create chances in both games," Carragher explained. "[They've] Been really solid defensively but the interesting thing is that in the game against Crystal Palace, the chances came between minute 15 and 30. So, in that period that’s where Manchester United had their chances. They’ve struggled in the two games in terms of build up, playing through teams."

He further added:

"There’s very little there until the penalty comes. You actually see throughout the game it’s very even with Norwich in terms of creating very little - almost 0.5 xG up until the 50th minute - so again it shows they had difficulties creating chances."

Carragher talked about the lack of width in Manchester United's new formation. He said:

"Straightaway, we know this system has no real width and the thing for me is the positions of these players: Sancho and Bruno Fernandes. It’s where you take up a position to receive the ball but also what it does to the opposition. So, look how narrow the full-backs are for Norwich. A narrow back four."

He further added:

"As we run it up, as I say it’s not a normal formation we see too often, now straight away because of that position of Sancho, I think it’s difficult for centre-backs on either side to get the ball to the centre-forward. They’re blocking the passing lane with their positions. It goes wide, that’s where the space is. This is my sort of problem with this system, when it’s not working great you can have your attacking players very close together."

Carragher also highlighted how Manchester United's 4-2-2-2 helps them in pressing the opposition. He concluded:

"Now, it’s very difficult to get passes and stretch the opposition. What it’s really good for is winning the ball back. You see Manchester United lose the ball… counter-press! That’s what the manager wants. You’ve got that, five players around the ball to win the ball back quickly and that’s what they do - they force Norwich to get the ball out of play."

Carragher's criticism of Manchester United comes true as they draw to Newcastle United

As mentioned before, the above comments made by Carragher were before Manchester United's match against Newcastle United. He was proven right and how.

Newcastle United took the lead through Allan Saint-Maximin in the seventh minute of the match. Manchester United failed to create many clear cut chances in the game. Had the Magpies been a little more clinical, they could've walked away with the three points.

However, Edinson Cavani stepped up in the 71st minute to score the equalizer for Manchester United.

With the draw, Manchester United stayed seventh in the Premier League table, seven points off Arsenal in fourth place.

