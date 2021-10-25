"We know what it takes to win the Premier League" - Mohamed Salah reacts after Liverpool's 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United

Mohamed Salah was the star of the show as Liverpool hammered Manchester United 5-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Egyptian ace has reacted to the win while making a statement about his team's title chances. He was quoted as saying:

"I think it is great to win 5-0 here, we knew before the game it would be tough if we didn't play our game. We knew they would come and try to give everything so we had to give 100 percent."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It's great to win 5-0 here." 😅Mo Salah on being the first ever opposition player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford in the Premier League 🗣 "It's great to win 5-0 here." 😅Mo Salah on being the first ever opposition player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford in the Premier League https://t.co/aEOOJ1y1OP

"We just tried to play our football and play between the lines to create more chances. We did that and were lucky to score. As long as the team keeps winning I am happy and to give my best to the team to win. The first goal I gave to Naby Keita to score."

Mohamed Salah also spoke about Liverpool's chances of winning the Premier League this season, with the Reds considered among the favorites to claim the crown.

He said:

"We know what it takes to win the Premier League, we did it two years ago. A big win here but still only three points."

Squawka Football @Squawka Mohamed Salah did not misplace a single pass in the first 45 minutes against Man Utd.◎ 17 passes attempted

◉ 17 passes completedThe two goals weren't bad either. 😉 Mohamed Salah did not misplace a single pass in the first 45 minutes against Man Utd.◎ 17 passes attempted

◉ 17 passes completedThe two goals weren't bad either. 😉 https://t.co/AXbK1Xb63Q

The 29-year-old added:

"We try to win each game and try to win the title. We need to play to win everything. From our heads from pre-season, we need to win the Premier League and hopefully we go for that."

"After half-time we were talking in the dressing room to just keep going and score as many as we could."

Mohamed Salah helps Liverpool earn massive victory against Manchester United

Mohamed Salah ran riot against Manchester United to keep Liverpool's Premier League hopes alive

The biggest Premier League fixture of the weekend saw Liverpool take on Manchester United at Old Trafford. Mohamed Salah seized the opportunity to show everyone why he is regarded as the best player in the world right now.

The attacker bagged a fantastic hat-trick to inspire Liverpool to a 5-0 triumph away from home. Thanks to the result, the Reds continue their charge for the Premier League title this season.

As it stands, Jurgen Klopp's men occupy the second spot in the league table with 21 points from nine games, just one point behind first-placed Chelsea. With Mohamed Salah firing on all cylinders at the moment, it would be a Herculean task for any team to stop them.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh