"We all know he is useless", "Shouldn't be a starter" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate after draw against Al-Taawoun

Al-Nassr fans on X have criticized Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb after his poor performance during their 1-1 draw against Al-Taawoun. The two sides faced each other in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Friday, January 17.

Ghareeb had a good chance to give Al-Nassr the lead in the 18th minute but scuffed his shot in front of goal, leading to a simple save. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. dominated most of the first half but conceded just before half-time via Saad Al Nasser's effort into the bottom-right corner (45+5').

Aymeric Laporte leveled the scores in the 64th minute with an excellent header into the bottom-left corner. Despite Al-Nassr's best efforts, Al-Taawoun defended admirably to secure a hard-fought point.

Ghareeb started the game at left wing but was subbed off at half-time for Angelo Gabriel due to his struggles. The 27-year-old lost three duels, delivered zero successful crosses from three attempts, completed no dribbles, and created one chance. He has had a poor season, scoring zero goals and registering three assists in 23 appearances across competitions.

One Al-Nassr fan posted:

"We all know Ghareeb is useless"

Another fan tweeted:

"Ghareeb shouldn't be a starter. We don't have a midfield. Brozovic is always in his feelings. Otavio can't stop falling, at this rate he will fall in love with the stadium grass. Mane and Ronaldo needs to step up. Nawaf Boushal has lost the ball so much, he is AL Taawoun 12th man"

Other fans reacted below:

"Ghareeb is waste of space," one fan commented

"Would have had a goal in the first half if not for that trash Ghareeb," one fan added

"See the difference in level of ghareeb and Angelo," another added

"No need to think a lot Mr. Pioli!! Ghareeb Out, Angelo In," one fan posted

How did Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr during their 1-1 draw against Al-Taawoun?

Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to make much of an impact as Al-Nassr were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Al-Taawoun. The former are now fourth in the Saudi Pro League table with 29 points from 15 games, 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

The Knights of Najd dominated possession with 64 percent of the ball, completing 611 passes with an accuracy of 91 percent. In comparison, the hosts had 36 percent possession and completed 321 passes with an accuracy of 82 percent.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. were also more dangerous up front, landing 19 shots in total with seven being on target (xG of 1.08). Meanwhile, Al-Taawoun mustered three shots with two on target (xG of just 0.16).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on January 18 at 1:00 AM IST. They are subject to change.

