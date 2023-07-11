"We know it will be the GOAT unveiling", "Messi announcement" - Fans react as Inter Miami make cryptic social media post

Inter Miami's cryptic social media post has fans concluding that they are set to unveil Lionel Messi on July 16.

The MLS side's Twitter account posted an intriguing tweet that hints at Messi being unveiled this Sunday. The tweet tells fans:

"Save The Date. Major unveiling event set for this Sunday, July 16 at 6PM at (DRV PNK Stadium)! Tickets will be FREE for Season Ticket Members, while limited tickets may become available for purchase at a later date."

The tweet has sent social media into a frenzy and many believe Messi will be unveiled this weekend. The Argentine icon has made a blockbuster move to Inter Miami following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 36-year-old snubbed interest from former club Barcelona and Saudi giants Al Hilal to sign for the Herons. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner becomes the biggest signing in MLS history and fans are eager to see him get going in the United States.

They may not have to wait much longer as along with his unveiling he is also expected to make his debut this month. Inter Miami face Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup clash on July 21. The Herons' co-owner Jorge Mas has confirmed that's the date they are eyeing for the legendary forward to make his first appearance.

However, before that fans will likely get to see Messi in Miami colors for the first time this Sunday. One fan is sure that's what the Twitter post is in regards to:

"We know it will be The GOAT unveiling."

Another fan gave a similar response:

"July 16 at 6PM Messi announcement."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Inter Miami's hint that they will unveil the iconic forward this Sunday:

David Beckham on the moment Lionel Messi announced he was joining Inter Miami

David Beckham has lured one of the greats to DRV PNK.

Messi's decision to join Inter Miami surprised many given links to his former club Barcelona. Many envisioned the Blaugrana hero would make a groundbreaking return to Camp Nou.

However, that wasn't the case as the Argentine icon announced on June 7 that he would be heading to DRV PNK Stadium. One person who wasn't surprised by the announcement was the Herons' co-owner, David Beckham.

The Manchester United icon touched on the reaction of those around him when the famous No.10 announced the news. He said (via The Athletic):

“A couple of weeks ago, I woke up to about a million messages on my phone. I was thinking, ‘What’s gone off? I don’t usually get this many messages’. All of a sudden, I hear Leo has come out and announced he’s coming to Miami. Obviously, it wasn’t a surprise to me."

Beckham continued by insisting that he had always envisioned signing some of Europe's greatest players when forming the club in 2018:

“I have always said from the word go that if I had the opportunity to bring the best players in the game to Miami, at whatever time of their careers, I would do that. I have always made that commitment to our fans."

Both Beckham and Messi are footballing royalty and their connection is a unique one. The Real Madrid legend shocked the football world when he joined MLS side LA Galaxy in 2007. Fast forward 16 years and the Barcelona icon has followed suit by joining Beckham's own Inter Miami.

