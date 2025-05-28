“We should at least bring a cup” - Arsenal legend claims Mikel Arteta has underachieved at the Emirates

Thierry Henry has admitted that Arsenal have underperformed under Mikel Arteta. He believes that the Gunners should have won a trophy in the last five years, or at least made it to a final.

Ad

Speaking on The Overlap, Henry stated that it takes time for a club to set up the squad for a manager. However, he believes that Arteta has had enough time at the club and he has got the backing to rebuild the team. He said on the podcast:

"I'm not saying that I'm disappointed with Arsenal, but it's normal that people are raising questions now about what the team is doing. I understand that at the very beginning you arrive and it's not your team. You need at the very least three or four transfer windows to change everything that you want to."

Ad

Trending

"It takes time and you have to give a manager time to be able to implement what he wants to do. For the last three years Arsenal have been in a situation where they should have at least brought one cup or [reached] a final."

The Arsenal legend compared them to Manchester United, who have won two cups in the last five years, and said:

Ad

"Manchester United have played in five finals in the last five years, the United that everyone laughs at - whereas for Arsenal in the last three years of building, they've not reached a final. So I do understand when people ask the question, 'surely you should compete for a trophy?'"

Arsenal are trophyless under Mikel Arteta after winning the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, just months after replacing Unai Emery during the season.

Ad

"Mikel Arteta has got until Christmas" - Paul Merson's warning to Arsenal manager

Paul Merson was on Sky Sports earlier this month and warned Mikel Arteta that he was hanging by a thread at Arsenal. He believes that the manager needs his side to be in the Premier League Top 2 at Christmas or else he will be replaced.

Ad

He said:

"Arteta has got until Christmas. They will have to be in the top two at Christmas to keep on going. People want to come to Arsenal so it's not like they're scratching to get players - and they've got the money. He's got to be in the top two by Christmas or they'll go for someone else. It's all about timing. You've got to make opportunities. When it is your time, you've got to make it count."

Arsenal finished second once again this season – their third season in a row finishing runners-up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More