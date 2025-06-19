"We left the Whites without touching the ball for 25 minutes" - Barcelona's Lamine Yamal on 'special' wins against Real Madrid last season

Lamine Yamal has admitted he enjoyed Barcelona's dominance over Real Madrid last season. He recalled their 4-3 win over Los Blancos in LaLiga and added that keeping the ball away from the Blancos was fun for the Catalan side.

Ad

Speaking to the media via MARCA, Yamal said that the Barcelona players always have extra motivation when they face Real Madrid. He added that keeping possession helps the fans enjoy the match even more and said via Barca Universal:

"Winning against Real Madrid is always something very special, something you dream about since you're a kid. The team is very competitive; we've proven that. In the Clasico, you have extra motivation, and we left the Whites without touching the ball for 25 minutes in our own half. At Camp Nou, it will be even easier for people to come and enjoy it."

Ad

Trending

Yamal went on to state that the win over Real Madrid in the Supercopa de España was important, as a loss would have made things difficult for them. He said:

"Losing a final at the beginning of the year against our biggest rival would have been difficult, but coming out on top was very good for the team. It was the first match in which I truly struggled, although I also enjoyed it."

Ad

Barcelona faced Real Madrid four times last season and managed to come out victorious in all games. Their wins included a stunning 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga.

Lamine Yamal wants to help Barcelona win the Champions League

Lamine Yamal turns 18 in July this year and said that he wants to continue doing well at Barcelona. He added that the aim is always to do well and wants to add the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League to his collection next year.

Ad

He added:

"At 18, I ask for everything I had at 16 and 17, plus the title I'm missing and the World Cup. I don't think about the many years I have left to play, I want to win now. I tell the Cules that we will fight and that the Champions League will surely come home. Because of my age, I'll improve every year because my body will grow and the difference with other opponents will be more noticeable. I'll be more comfortable on the pitch."

Lamine Yamal is in the running for the Ballon d'Or this year. He was in the UEFA Nations League final, but lost to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More