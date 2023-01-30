"We let them down again" - Liverpool star Andy Robertson says he 'feels sorry for the fans' after crashing out of FA Cup

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has said that he feels sorry for the club's fans following the team's FA Cup exit.

The Reds have endured a wretched season so far with far more lows than highs. Their latest setback came on Sunday (January 29) as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Falmer Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It means Jurgen Klopp's side have now dropped out of both cups, having won both competitions last season. They exited the EFL Cup in the quarterfinals after a 3-2 loss against Manchester City last month. The Reds sit ninth in the Premier League, ten points outside the top four and a staggering 21 points behind surprise leaders Arsenal.

After the loss on Sunday, Robertson lamented the team's performance, telling Liverpool's website:

“We need to (improve) quick. We keep saying that, but it doesn’t help the fans. I feel sorry for them, obviously the way we’re putting on a show just now.”

The Scot added:

“Behind the goal was packed today, (and) the fans were unbelievable. We let them down again, and we’re obviously disappointed to be out the cup.”

Liverpool's chances of lifting silverware this season now seem entirely dependent on their performances in the UEFA Champions League. Klopp's team meet reigning champions Real Madrid in the Round of 16, with the first leg scheduled for February 21 at Anfield.

Kaoru Mitoma winner sinks Liverpool in FA Cup thriller

Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion served up a fabulous game in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Reds had an early opportunity to go ahead, but Lewis Dunk made a goal-line clearance to deny Mohamed Salah. Just a few moments later, Trent Alexander-Arnold did the same to stop Evan Ferguson from converting a Brighton chance.

Salah then spurned a glorious ball forward in the 25th minute, dragging his shot wide. However, the Egyptian made amends by slipping in Harvey Elliott, who scored on the half-hour mark with a neat finish that went in despite Jason Steele's efforts.

The Seagulls responded well and found themselves level in the 39th minute. After Liverpool failed to sufficiently clear a cross, Tariq Lamptey fired an effort towards goal that was smartly deflected past goalkeeper Alisson Becker by Dunk.

Brighton had one of the chances on the game midway through the second half when Kaoru Mitoma delivered a delicious pass with the outside of his boot into the box. However, Solly March's shot was saved brilliantly by Alisson.

However, Mitoma took matters into his own hands in stoppage time to end the Reds' resistance. Pervis Estupinan floated a cross into the box, which the Japanese forward juggled before firing a volley over Alisson and under the crossbar to seal the win.

The last-gasp victory means Brighton will end the season unbeaten against Liverpool after a 3-3 draw and a 3-0 win in their two Premier League meetings.

