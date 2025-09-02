“We have to let him” - Argentina head coach Scaloni makes feelings clear about Lionel Messi retirement

Lionel Messi will once again represent his national team as Argentina prepare to play their last two matches of the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifiers prior to the 2026 World Cup. La Albiceleste have already booked their spot in the 23rd edition of football’s biggest competition, set to take place in North American countries.

Messi, who is currently Argentina’s all-time most-capped player (193 matches) and the highest goalscorer (112 goals), is in the twilight of his playing time with the three-time World Champions. His impact in the national team has been nothing short of monumental. From making his debut as a teenager to lifting the long-awaited FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar in 2022, Lionel Messi has carried the hopes of an entire nation on his shoulders for nearly two decades.

Argentina will take on Venezuela on Thursday, September 4, in what could be Messi’s last FIFA World Cup Qualifying match on home soil. Ahead of the match, head coach Lionel Scaloni spoke about the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s potential retirement. Scaloni made it clear that the footballing world, especially Argentina, must cherish every moment they have left with Messi.

He said (via Marca):

"Let's enjoy him while we have him. Whatever has to happen, will happen."

Regarding Messi's retirement, Scaloni limited himself to mentioning that Leo earned the right to decide when to hang up his boots:

"It must not be easy, as it was not easy for me to stop playing. We have to let him. He earned the right to decide when to do it and from our side he will have all our support".

Lionel Messi says Argentina vs Venezuela will be his ‘last qualifying match’ on home soil

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, admitted last week that the World Cup qualifying match against Venezuela could be his final competitive match on home soil. After scoring a brace to send Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final on Wednesday, Messi was asked if Argentina’s clash with Venezuela would be his final World Cup qualifier in Buenos Aires, to which he told Apple TV:

“Yes, it’s going to be special, a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier game. “I don’t know if there will be a friendly or more games afterward, but yes, it’s a very special match, and that’s why my family will be with me, my wife, my kids, my parents, my siblings, and also as many relatives as possible from my wife’s side and we’ll experience it that way. After that, like I said, I don’t know what will happen, but we’re going in with that mindset. Thank you.”

After playing Venezuela, Lionel Messi and Argentina will travel to Ecuador for their last qualifying match. Regardless of the outcomes in the two games, La Albiceleste are guaranteed to top South American qualifying.

