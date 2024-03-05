“We had a little issue”, “He was feeling a bit sick” - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Saka and Martinelli after 6-0 win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that he had to take off Bukayo Saka against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Monday, March 4, because the forward was not feeling well. The Spaniard also addressed Gabriel Martinelli's injury and said they need to wait to see how bad the cut on his foot is.

Speaking to the media after the match, the Arsenal manager said:

"No he was feeling a bit sick. As well we have Fabio who we needed to give minutes. It was a great opportunity. Then, we had a little issue with Gabi Martinelli. He had a slight cut in his foot. We need to wait and see how it is."

However, It was not all bad news for Arsenal as Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira made their return from injury. Speaking about the duo, Arteta said:

"I'm happy that we have some players back as well. To see Fabio after that many months to see Thomas after four months, they are good signs from the team."

Arsenal thrashed Sheffield United 6-0 on Monday night, with five different players getting on the scoresheet. The other goal came via Jayden Bogle, who unfortunately deflected the ball into his own net.

Mikel Arteta delighted with Arsenal's win over Sheffield United

Mikel Arteta was over the moon after Arsenal's dominant win over Sheffield United on Monday and lauded his team's 'aggressive' and 'positive' attitude.

The Spaniard said via Football London:

"A great night. A really difficult place to come. The way we started made a difference. We were really aggressive and positive and we showed real quality in the final third to take the game into a great position for us. Then we maintained the rhythm, maintained the hunger and I love that about the team."

When quizzed about the summer window, Arteta added:

"Yes for sure and obviously picking the right players that could bring something that we didn't have to the squad. They're certainly doing that. Also improving every player and the mechanisms and the culture around the team. They are doing that but it's still the most important part of the season ahead that's for sure."

The Gunners next face Brentford in the Premier League (March 9), followed by the second leg against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League (March 12). They face Manchester City at the end of March in what could be a title-deciding clash.