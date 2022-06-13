"We did a little trickery" - Michel Platini admits to tampering with draws to ensure France and Brazil met in 1998 World Cup Final

Michel Platini has admitted that the FIFA World Cup 1998 draw was tampered with to avoid the hosts France meeting Brazil before the final. He was appointed the co-president of the World Cup Organising Committee in 1992, and he used his power to keep the home side away from the favorites.

Brazil were slotted into Group A along with Norway, Morocco, and Scotland, which saw the South American side finish with six points from three matches. France were put in Group C, with Denmark, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia making up the other three slots.

As expected, France and Brazil topped their group, which saw them in the opposite halves of the knockout stage bracket. Platini recently admitted that the draw was tampered with to ensure this happened. He wanted the home side to make it as far as possible in the tournament. He said (via The Sun):

"When we organised the calendar, we did a little trickery. If we finished first in the group and Brazil finished first, we could not meet before the final. We did not work until we were bored for six years to organise the World Cup, not to do some little shenanigans."

He added:

"When you are at home, you want to be able to enjoy things. You think the others do not do it for their World Cups? France against Brazil in the final, that was the dream of everyone."

Michel Platini on the scandal

Michel Platini and Sepp Blatter are currently fighting in court against FIFA. The Frenchman claimed that the scandal was done just to ensure he did not become the next FIFA president.

He stated that he wants justice soon and said:

"What FIFA did to the president of FIFA and me is scandalous; they made us out to be cheaters, fraudsters, money launderers. Just so that I wouldn't become president. It's not easy when you're known worldwide to be criticized worldwide, especially when you have children and grandchildren. I hope there will be justice one day."

Blatter and Platini have reiterated their innocence in their criminal trial on charges of defrauding FIFA of £1.6 million that was paid to the Frenchman.

