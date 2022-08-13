“We’ll have 3 points”, “We’re winning it all” – Arsenal fans delighted as Arteta drops 30-year-old star from squad to face Leicester

Arsenal fans are delighted with the news that Mikel Arteta has dropped Cedric Soares from the matchday squad for their clash with Leicester City on August 13.

The Portuguese right-back has failed to even make the bench for the game at the Emirates Stadium.

Ben White will take up the role as a make-shift right-back for the second game in a row.

The English defender performed in the position in the season-opening 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Takehiro Tomiyasu's recovery from injury issues sees the Japanese right-back make the substitutes bench.

It casts doubt over the future of Cedric who has found game time difficult to come by at Arsenal since joining in 2020.

The former Southampton defender did come into Arteta's XI during the second half of last season following Tomiyasu's injury woes.

He made 26 appearances in all competitions but can expect to spend more time out of Arsenal's squad this season following the return of centre-back William Saliba.

The Frenchman is becoming a first-team starter alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in the middle of Arteta's side's defense.

The pair start again today with summer signing Oleksandr Zinchenko taking the left-back role.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka start in midfield for the Gunners with captain Martin Odegaard in attacking midfield.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and the club's high-profile summer addition Gabriel Jesus are chosen in attack.

Aaron Ramsdale starts in goal once again with the north London club looking to build on their impressive start to the season with an unchanged side.

Arsenal @Arsenal TEAM NEWS!



We're unchanged from our 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park



#ARSLEI TEAM NEWS!We're unchanged from our 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park 🚨 TEAM NEWS! We're unchanged from our 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park 🔥#ARSLEI

Here are some reactions on Twitter from fans to the omission of Cedric from the Arsenal's entire matchday squad:

F 🇵🇹 @ImprisonedF10 Arsenal @Arsenal TEAM NEWS!



We're unchanged from our 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park



#ARSLEI TEAM NEWS!We're unchanged from our 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park 🚨 TEAM NEWS! We're unchanged from our 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park 🔥#ARSLEI No Cedric in the squad twitter.com/arsenal/status… No Cedric in the squad twitter.com/arsenal/status… https://t.co/iINHB5LVtG

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇭🇵🇸 @nkbw16 No Cedric is nice. When we get to a point to have someone instead of Pepe I’ll be happy. No Cedric is nice. When we get to a point to have someone instead of Pepe I’ll be happy.

Onyls. @AFC_Onyls !!! twitter.com/Arsenal/status… Arsenal @Arsenal TEAM NEWS!



We're unchanged from our 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park



#ARSLEI TEAM NEWS!We're unchanged from our 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park 🚨 TEAM NEWS! We're unchanged from our 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park 🔥#ARSLEI No Cedric!!! No Cedric 💪 !!! 👏👏👏 twitter.com/Arsenal/status…

Cedric should consider departing Arsenal

The right-back should consider his options

Cedric is going to have a hard time trying to displace the likes of White and Tomiyasu this season.

The pair seem to be Arteta's preferred choices for the right-back role, which only plunges Cedric's place in the squad into more jeopardy.

The Portuguese should consider leaving the Emirates Stadium in search of first-team football.

He did earn praise during his time at Southampton prior to moving to the Gunners and a switch to a similar club could be beneficial.

The veteran full-back made 137 appearances for the Saints, scoring three goals and providing 11 assists.

He has two years left on his current deal with Arsenal and there hasn't been much talk of interest in the player.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett