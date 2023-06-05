"We'll continue to inspire each other forever" - Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posts emotional message as sister Ivana graduates 

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posted a message for her sister Ivana after the latter graduated. Georgina attended the event as her sister received the degree.

Alongside a video of Ivana going up on the stage, Georgina posted a heartfelt message, writing:

"My graduate Shima ♥️ I still remember when you were preparing for the selectivity and the day you received the final grade. Your beginnings in Madrid, your study material paid in installments, your endless days of work, of university and the thousand hours of subway, in which you made your study place and your dining room."

Her message further read:

"It has been a very long road, in which we have lived our worst and best moments of our lives. But here we are still united and winning. Once again, you have achieved what you set out to do. What a proud woman and sister. We will continue to inspire and support each other forever. I love you seagull."

When will Georgina Rodriguez marry Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016. They first met when the Portuguese plied the legendary player's trade for Real Madrid and Rodriguez used to work as a Gucci store employee.

They have been in a long-term relationship and are co-parents to five children. Rodriguez is the biological mother of two of them. The pair, though, are yet to get married.

Ronaldo was once asked about the marriage and he replied, saying (via Sports Manor):

“It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or a month. I’m 1000 percent sure it will happen.”

Rodriguez, meanwhile, said on her Netflix show 'I am Georgina':

"It doesn’t depend on me. I wish. To be honest, I don’t think our situation would change drastically because I feel really loved. I have what matters the most with Cristiano. Our wonderful kids and the love I get from him every day. Doesn’t matter.”

Fans always keep a keen eye on the celebrity couple's famous relationship. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that they are eager about the marriage between the longstanding couple as well.

