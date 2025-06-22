"We’ll definitely try to complete the deal "- Deco confirms Arsenal target wants to join Barcelona

Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed that Nico Williams wants to move to Camp Nou. The Spaniard, interestingly, is also a target for Arsenal this summer.

Williams has caught the eye with Athletic Bilbao in recent years, and has been indispensable for Spain as well. The 22-year-old's performances have already earned him admirers at multiple clubs across the continent.

The Gunners are looking to add more firepower to their attack this summer after missing out on the Premier League for the third consecutive season. The north London side want a new left-forward and have identified Williams as the ideal target for the job.

The player reportedly has a €62m release clause in his contract, which also made him an affordable target for Arsenal. However, acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently suggested that the Spaniard has agreed a six-year deal with Barcelona.

Speaking to La Vanguardia, as cited by Fabrizio Romano, Deco stated that the Catalans will try to get a deal across the line this year.

“Yes, Nico Williams wants to come... and we will try! Nico, same as other players, is showing a strong desire to come… and if the right conditions are met in his case, we’ll definitely try to complete the deal,” said Deco.

Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona could opt for a structured payment plan to sign Nico Williams, by offering to pay more than his release clause but in instalments. Interestingly, Arsenal have proposed a similar strategy to secure Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Will Barcelona make a move for Arsenal's Thomas Partey this summer?

Thomas Partey

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Thomas Partey this summer. According to journalist Matteo Moretto, the Ghanaian midfielder is all set to leave Arsenal once his contract expires at the end of this month.

Partey has been a key figure for the Gunners of late, and registered four goals and three assists from 52 games across competitions. The north London side were engaged in talks for a new deal with the 32-year-old's camp for a while.

However, it now appears that negotiations have hit a standstill. As things stand, Partey is all set to end his association with Arsenal and become a free agent this summer.

Interestingly, Barcelona are long-term admirers of the player, and could be tempted by the chance to sign him for free. However, the report adds that a new midfielder is not a priority for the Catalans right now.

