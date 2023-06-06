“We’ll be as happy as he is or more” - Tottenham star opens up on Harry Kane’s rumoured move to Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has fueled speculations linking teammate Harry Kane with a surprise move to Real Madrid this summer.

The 29-year-old English striker is currently the subject of strong transfer interest from the Spanish club side, who are on the lookout for a new centre-forward. This is in the wake of French striker Karim Benzema calling it quits at the Santiago Bernabeu, after 14 seasons with the club.

Benzema is set to join oil-rich Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad and is expected to be one of the world's highest-paid football stars as reported by Marca.

The Frenchman's imminent departure from Real Madrid is expected to leave a huge vacuum in the team. The Spanish giants are already planning on signing his replacement this summer. Spurs striker Kane has emerged as the bookies' favorite to replace Benzema at the Bernabeu.

His teammate Porro, meanwhile, has reacted to the news linking Kane to Madrid. he stated that he would be happy for the Englishman should the deal eventually go through (via Partidazocope):

“If Kane decides to go to Real Madrid we'll be as happy as he is or more.”

Harry Kane, whose contract with Spurs is set to expire in the summer of 2024, could be tempted to leave the north London club this summer. The English striker has been at Spurs since 2009. He has made 435 appearances for the club across all competitions, while also scoring 280 goals, being their all-time top scorer.

He finished the just concluded 2022-23 football campaign with an impressive 32 goals across all competitions, with 30 in the Premier League.

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos reacts to reports linking Harry Kane to Spanish giants

Kane could leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer

The veteran Spanish defender has showered praises on Spurs striker Kane, who is the subject of transfer links from Los Blancos. Sergio Ramos acknowledged Englishman as a great goal scorer and also issued advice to the Spurs striker on not turning down a move from Los Blancos.

According to Ramos, Real Madrid are a special club and also know how to win and any player linked with them should maximize such a golden opportunity. He said (via Mirror):

"My advice to any player is don’t turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid – it is a special club who know how to win."

He continued:

"He [Kane] has an incredible physical presence, you can’t score as many goals as he does in the Premier League and not be able to play the physical side of the game. But also he can play the technical side of the game as well and I don’t think he gets enough credit for that. Yes, he is a great goal scorer but also he is a great football player as well.''

Kane has also been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

Poll : 0 votes