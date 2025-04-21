“We’ll be happy about that” - Barcelona coach Hansi Flick breaks silence on Robert Lewandowski’s hamstring injury

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick shared an update about Robert Lewandowski's hamstring injury. The Polish legend injured his left thigh during Barcelona's 4-3 win over Celta Vigo in LaLiga on April 19.

During Barcelona's last LaLiga clash against Celta Vigo, Robert Lewandowski had to be subbed off (78') due to a possible hamstring injury. Tests conducted on Sunday confirmed that he suffered an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left thigh. The Polish superstar is set to miss around three weeks of action. This means he will be unavailable for two crucial games i.e. the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid (April 26) and the Champions League semi-final first leg vs Inter Milan (April 30).

In the pre-match press conference ahead of facing Mallorca in LaLiga, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick spoke about Lewandowski's injury. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"When he's ready to play and return, we'll be happy about that. At the moment, we don't know how long it will take. And we don't want to say anything either."

Robert Lewandowski has been having an impressive season with Barca, having contributed 40 goals and three assists in 48 appearances across competitions. The Polish legend is also leading the LaLiga Pichichi race with 25 goals in the league.

However, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is not far off with 22 goals in second place. Lewandowski's injury could mean Mbappe heading forward in the Pichichi race. Meanwhile, Ferran Torres is expected to replace Lewandowski in the starting XI in his absence.

"He’s in very good form" - Barcelona coach Hansi Flick weighs in on Ferran Torres replacing Robert Lewandowski in the attack

In the aforementioned pre-match press conference (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona boss Hansi Flick weighed in on Ferran Torres stepping in for Robert Lewandowski in the attack. Flick has often employed the Spaniard to give the Pole some rest. He said:

"Ferran is in a very good moment, he’s scored ten La Liga goals. The number 9 position is his now. He’s quick, presses well, and contributes defensively. He’s in very good form, but we have to manage because we need him until the end of the season."

Ferran Torres has contributed 17 goals and four assists in 40 appearances across competitions this season. The Spanish forward has been decent as a substitute striker and stepped up during certain crucial games. He scored a brace against Borussia Dortmund in a UCL league phase clash and a hat-trick against Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarter-final.

Torres will be crucial for the Catalan giants in Robert Lewandowski's absence. It remains to be seen if he can keep up his impressive form and keep the Catalans' hopes of winning the treble alive.

