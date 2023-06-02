“We’ll see each other again” - Barcelona star’s partner sends message to Sergio Busquets and wife 

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto's wife Coral Simanovich has paid tribute to Sergio Busquets and his partner as they depart Camp Nou.

Busquets, 34, has decided to leave the Catalan giants when his contract expires at the end of this month. The Spanish midfielder brings an end to his 15-year stay at the Blaugrana.

He made his last appearance at Camp Nou for Barcelona in a 3-0 win over Mallorca on Sunday (May 28). The families of the players took to the pitch after the game to celebrate with the newly crowned La Liga champions.

Simanovich took the opportunity to grab a photo with Roberto, Busquets, and his wife Elena Galera. She sent the outgoing duo a message by captioning a post on her Instagram story:

"Its time to say thank you for an amazing time together. I wish you success on your new path! We will see each other again that is sure. (Three love hearts)."

Sergio Busquets has been at Barca his entire career, making his debut in 2008. He was joined by Roberto in the senior squad in 2013 and the duo have been ever-present in the Blaugrana first-team since.

The duo have won seven La Liga titles, two Champions League trophies, and six Copa del Rey trophies together. They have cemented themselves as legends for the Catalan giants.

While Busquets is leaving Barcelona, Roberto is staying as he put pen to paper on a new one-year contract in March. He will now be tied to the Blaugrana until 2024 and is the last remaining member of the side's 2011 Champions League triumph.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola sends Sergio Busquets a message as he departs Barcelona

Pep Guardiola lauds Sergio Busquets amid Barca departure.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also joined in on the saluting of Sergio Busquets following his departure from Barcelona. The former Barca boss handed the veteran midfielder his debut in 2008.

Busquets went on to make 191 appearances under Guardiola, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists. The City coach has congratulated the Spaniard for his memorable career with the Catalan giants. He sent a video to the club which was displayed at the player's farewell ceremony (via Manchester Evening News):

“You and I know what this business is about; these grounds in Catalonia."

Guardiola continued by predicting that Busquets will soon become a coach and challenged him to do so:

“Congratulations on your career at Barca, which we love so much. I know you'll be a coach sometime. I challenge you to be on the bench. We'll be face-to-face and you'll have no chance!"

Guardiola concluded by insisting that Busquets deserved the illustrious career he achieved while at Barcelona:

“It was a pleasure to be with you for five years and congratulations again. All the good things that happened to you, you deserved it all. A big kiss.”

Sergio Busquets made 722 appearances for Barca, scoring 18 goals and providing 45 assists. He won 32 trophies with his boyhood club.

